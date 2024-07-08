Katy Perry created the anthem of the Fourth of July when she released her bop “Firework” in 2010. So naturally, to ring in 2024’s festivities, the singer channeled her best Miss Americana, serving like it was her civic duty.

The Independence Day dress code has always been simple: the more you resemble the American flag, the better. In fashion-speak, that means a color palette of red, white, and blue, and stars and stripes galore.

Last Thursday, the American Idol judge leaned hard into the iconography and in true Katy Perry fashion, she gave the already theatrical aesthetic a campy twist.

Katy’s Daring Star-Spangled Suit

Dressing like the American flag is camp by definition, whether you’re in an Old Navy tee or a full-on costume. No one, however, out-camps the “Roar” singer, particularly on her unofficial holiday.

Perry wore a flag-inspired monokini that was essentially bedazzled pasties. Star-shaped covers acted as bra cups — one striped, one starred — and were connected by sparkling silver straps. To tone the look down, Perry wore jeggings over the blingy one-piece, slug low on her hips.

She Channeled Another American Icon

In addition to the US flag, Perry channeled another iconic American image: Rosie the Riveter. The WWII-era poster featured a woman wearing a red-and-white polka dot bandana with one arm flexed. Perry recreated the “We Can Do It” image with a similar pose and headpiece.

Historical/Corbis Historical/Getty Images

Even Perry’s beauty look was ’40s-inspired with curled bangs and a generous swipe of red lipstick. One key difference, however, was Perry’s choice of accessory: lucite earrings in the shape of a wrench.

The photo (and its inspiration) were a teaser for her new single “Woman’s World,” out on July 11. She confirmed this in the caption, writing: “BB UR A FIREWORK. Speaking of work, WOMAN’S WORLD IS GOING TO WORK IN ONE WEEK HAPPY 4TH.”

She’s Been Teasing New Music

Since June, Perry has been teasing the new single from her forthcoming sixth album — in headline-making style, OFC. She dropped the femme bot-inspired cover art on June 18 wearing nothing but a white crinkle bikini and the robot version of assless chaps.

Katy Perry’s “Woman’s World” single cover. Katy Perry

Meanwhile, during Paris Couture Week, she printed her song’s lyrics on the 100-foot train of a strapless red mini dress — another patriotic slay.

Neil Mockford/Getty Images 1 / 2

It’s Katy Perry’s world — we’re just living in it.