Katy Perry’s musical comeback is proof she isn’t just a firework, she’s a whole supernova. She released her highly anticipated sixth studio album, 143, on Friday, Sept. 20, and headlined Brazil’s Rock In Rio Festival that very evening. After an outpouring of support during her performance, the American Idol judge said “obrigado” (“thank you” in Portuguese) to her Rio-based fans the best way she knew how: via a sartorial tribute. And it was a spicy one, too.

Katy’s Brazilian Homage

Following her performance, Perry posted a Reel on Saturday, Sept. 21, wherein she was literally giving flowers to her fans. She plucked petals of pink roses and sprinkled them down a balcony (presumably to people waiting below). She even gushed about her audience saying, “They sang so loud yesterday. It’s the loudest I’ve ever heard anyone sing my songs.”

To pay a proper homage to the country, she wore an itty-bitty bikini inspired by the flag’s color palette. On top, she donned a classic silhouette — a triangle bra — in a leafy green hue with a citrus yellow trim.

Her plain green bottoms exposed major booty with its minimal coverage. And when she turned around, she also showed off the teeny flag emblazoned on the back.

Even her accessories were inspired by the Latin American locale. She wore a beaded yellow, blue, and green necklace layered with two more dainty pieces. Keeping her hair down, the “Roar” singer topped off her look with black sunglasses.

Her Cyborg Chic Bodysuit

If her swimwear was bursting with color, Perry’s onstage outfit was mostly neutral. Leaning into her spicy style sensibilities, the songstress wore a bodysuit in a shiny, latex-esque cream. She went the pantsless route and wore the wardrobe staple as is — sans bottoms.

It was what was on top of her bodysuit, however, that looked utterly otherworldly. She wore a chrome metal harness atop her torso that looked like an extraterrestrial creature. To match the eerie bra, she wore a metal thong atop her suit that looked inspired by cartilage.

Wagner Meier/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s not the first time Perry channeled otherworldly creatures — it’s been her MO for her 143 imagery. So it only makes sense that she’d channel the same vibe to perform the album’s songs. She completed the look with a thigh-high sneaker/boot hybrid.