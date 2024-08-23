Daisy Dove Bloom is taking after her pop superstar mom, Katy Perry. On Aug. 16, the singer posted a TikTok of her signing copies of the “Woman’s World” single cover art — and she had an adorable helping hand.

In the viral clip, Perry passes the signed artwork over to a tiny pair of hands belonging to her and Orlando Bloom’s 3-year-old daughter, who then scribbles on her own signature.

“The smallest member of team KP insisted on lending a hand (and a sharpie),” Perry captioned the TikTok, adding, “Maybe you’ll get a DD,” referring to Daisy Dove’s initials.

Perry’s fans, lovingly referred to as “Katy Cats,” quickly commented on the heartwarming clip. “The scribbles are very demure, very mindful, very cutesy,” one of the singer’s 7.6 million followers wrote. “OMG I need one with a daisy scribble,” another commented.

The TikTok comes after the release of her two recent singles, “Woman’s World” and “Lifetimes,” the first cuts from her upcoming sixth studio album 143, which drops on Sept. 20.

Perry previously revealed that the song “Lifetimes,” which debuted on Aug. 9, was penned about her daughter, who she welcomed with fiancé Bloom in the summer of 2020.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“It is funny how sometimes you’re looking for your soulmate in a partner,” she recently told The Sun of the song’s creation. “It could be a dog, your mum, your best friend, your cat. But for me it came in the form of Daisy.”

She continued, “I wrote ‘Lifetimes’ about her. Every night, before we go to sleep, I say, ‘I love you’, and then I ask, ‘Will you find me in every lifetime?’ and she says, ‘Yes.’”

Viral Daisy Dove Moments

Perry’s recent TikTok isn’t the only time Daisy Dove has enjoyed a viral moment. In Nov. 2023, the youngster made her first public appearance at the final show of her mom’s Las Vegas residency, during which Perry gave her daughter a shoutout.

“I love you so much,” the singer said, as Daisy was shown on a big screen wearing a Minnie Mouse costume. “You’re my best friend, I’m so glad you’re here.”

In May, the 3-year-old briefly appeared on American Idol’s Disney Night episode. As Perry transformed into Cinderella on stage during the show, the camera cut to a shot of her fiancé and Daisy watching from the audience.

More recently, the “Firework” hitmaker gave a rare update on her daughter, revealing that she’s started singing some of her biggest hits, including 2013’s “Roar” and the controversial 2008 track “Peacock.”