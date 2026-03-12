Millennial tastes are officially cool again, from full makeup beats to fashions that were previously deemed “cheugy.” One such trend making a comeback is the humble groutfit, aka gray outfit.

Beloved by the likes of Rihanna and Kim Kardashian, the monochromatic look dominated wardrobes in 2015, and apparently will do so again in 2026. Take Katy Perry’s latest ensemble as evidence.

Katy’s Cropped Sweater

On Wednesday, March 11, Perry attended the 98th Academy Awards Luncheon for female nominees in Beverly Hills, California. Hosted by designer Diane von Furstenberg, the guest list also included other A-listers such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Tracee Ellis Ross.

The “Roar” songstress kept it simple for the daytime event, wearing a gray knit sweater with subtly voluminous sleeves and contrasting black buttons. To give it daring flourishes, she left a few buttons undone on both ends, exposing both her navel and a hint of décolletage. She paired the look with mid-rise striped trousers, also in shades of gray.

Perry made her mark in the fashion world for her unique brand of camp. If you’ll recall, she’s worn whimsical outfits on stage, including cupcake bras and popcorn bucket skirts, and dressed up as a giant hamburger for the Met Gala. However, following her 143 album release in 2024, the “Dark Horse” singer has entered a more refined era, trading her out-there ensembles for muted tones and silhouettes. And it doesn’t get any more muted than gray.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She completed the look with other sleek, noir touches, courtesy of her cateye sunglasses, a handbag, and pointed-toe pumps. Apparently, the groutfit can be elegant.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

More From Katy 2.0

These days, it’s hardly surprising to see Perry in sophisticated neutrals. Last December, the “Teenage Dream” hitmaker looked diplomatic in Abu Dhabi, wearing a collared black midi, peep-toe heels, and an Hermès Kelly.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

She even gave off major Audrey Hepburn vibes last August when she was spotted in New York wearing a two-toned strapless dress with micro bangs.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Here for it.