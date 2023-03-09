2015 was the year of the “groutfit.” All-gray ensembles dominated Pinterest Boards and filter-heavy Instagram feeds, soon saturating mainstream fashion with a dismal, grayish tint. Kim Kardashian helped popularize the trend, offering her own chic iterations of the gray-on-gray trend. Flash forward to 2023, and Kardashian has just brought the cheugy look back from the grave.

In a series of photos, the SKIMS founder showed off a monochromatic, cement gray ensemble — an elevated version of her former fave. She donned a latex bra in a cool-tone gray and, keeping the textures of her ‘fit interesting, paired it with a ribbed knit skirt. Slung low on her hips (read: the exposed navel trend), the skirt featured a trailing maxi length and a generous, thigh-baring side slit.

From there, Kardashian accessorized the look with matching silver jewelry: a Carrie Bradshaw-approved nameplate necklace, a sparkling anklet, and a dainty belly chain — one of her favorite accessories, as of late, with the advent of fashion’s belly button era. (Just last week, the shapewear mogul posted steamy photos in a thong bikini and gold belly chain with a diamond pendant.)

As for her makeup, Kardashian stuck to warm neutrals, with a bronzed glow and a subtle pink lip. Committing to the natural bit, she wore her hair down, letting it hang in loose waves.

Long live the groutfit.