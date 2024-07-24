Katy Perry Wore A Heart-Shaped Breast Plate As A Top & Little Else

Back in 2012, Katy Perry was swirling through the cosmos in her music video for “E.T.” At the end of the five-minute clip, she faced a blinding portal with her love interest, ready to head into the unknown. 12 years later and it looks like Perry finally reopened the celestial gates with her forthcoming album, 143 — at least aesthetically.

The American Idol judge has been staggering the drops of her album cover art. On Tuesday, July 23, Perry dropped a third image and I’m sensing a pattern — one that’s completely out of this world.

Katy’s Fiery “Burning Heart” Breast Plate

On her latest album teaser, Perry was floating through what looked like an extraterrestrial gateway. Matching the otherwordly vibe, she wore a heart-shaped breast plate as a top with flames for a neckline. The “burning heart” motif, affixed onto a flesh-colored bodysuit, matched the solid item’s red/orange fiery hues. She wore nothing else but the artful piece.

More Alien-Inspired Looks

Aside from the single “Woman’s World,” details about her new album are scant. However, signs point to a futuristic, space age-inspired aesthetic. On July 10, Perry dropped a nearly identical image. Floating through a ripple, she wore nothing but a see-through resin body plate. Even her pose was almost exactly the same — arms quasi-outstretched like X-Men’s Storm mid-flight.

In her other cover art, which she dropped a week later, Perry also rocked a similar pose. The difference, however, is that she looked like she was stepping on solid(ish) ground, about to take flight.

In lieu of a bodysuit, she wore two opalescent rings around her chest and hips that doubled as a bra and panties. Three other matching rings — seemingly aglow — were wrapped around her neck and elbows.

It's supernatural. Extraterrestrial. It’s giving... alien goddess.