Katy Perry Wore 5 Cosmic Rings & Nothing Else In Nearly-Naked Photo

Katy Perry has a reputation for doing the absolute most, and her recent fashion risks are no exception. There was the corseted two-piece with the butt cut-out and 3D butterfly tattoo, the mob wife-approved fur coat moment, and who could forget her stunning naked dress at Paris Couture Week?

The hits don’t end there, though. On Monday, July 15, the pop star impressed fans yet again with another jaw-dropping look, this time with an otherworldly Instagram post in which she stripped down naked and sported iridescent rings as lingerie.

Channeling The Moon

Perry poses in the photo with the opalescent rings wrapped around her chest and waist as a makeshift pair of underwear, as well as matching rings on her arms and neck. The unique accessories give off a celestial vibe, shimmering with pink, blue, and purple hues while hugging the pop star as if they were the rings of Saturn.

With one shiny fishnet-covered foot raised, Perry looks as though she is taking a step, almost as if she is walking onto an undiscovered planet for the very first time. As if the cosmic references weren’t obvious enough, the 39-year old captioned the IG pic, “Happy MOONday.”

Perry used the out-of-this-world pic to promote her new Woman’s World EP, which includes six remixes of the single of the same name, including a “Super Woman” and a “Naked Woman” version.

“WOMAN’S WORLD EP is out now on your fave streaming platform! Which version are you?,” Perry writes. “Today I’m feeling TRANSCENDENTAL.”

Leaning Into The Alien Aesthetic

The cover art for Perry’s forthcoming record, 143, features Perry floating in air as a pink and blue portal swirls behind her, while donning a translucent “alien chic” body plate. Both the album artwork and the July 15 photo feel very reminiscent of the superstar’s “E.T.” era, which could be a promising sign for Katy Cats and Teenage Dream fans alike.

The single art for “Woman’s World,” however, takes a more futuristic approach. The cover sees Perry dressed in a pair of high-waisted chrome armor legs (designed by Victor Clavelly) that look straight out of a fembot fantasy. The artist can also be seen wearing the robot legs in the accompanying music video.

Regardless of whether her new era takes place in space or the future, it’s still Katy Perry’s world, and you’re lucky to be living in it.