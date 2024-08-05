There’s no denying that summer’s biggest trend is an itty-bitty designer bikini. From Dua Lipa’s Hello Kitty GCDS set to Khloé Kardashian’s monogrammed Gucci ensemble, a $$$-price tag swim set is the season’s most coveted beachside status symbol.

The chicest of the bunch, however, know that vintage is where it’s at. Kim Kardashian, for example, owns an impressive collection of archival swim pieces, including a $7,000 pink velour Chanel set. Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston rocked a ’90s-era bikini so teeny it was practically pasties connected by a string. The latest celeb to hop on the vintage swim set? Katy Perry. Spoiler alert: It was the tiniest thongkini ever.

Katy’s Bedazzled Whale Tail

The “Roar” songstress dropped by a club over the weekend to promote 143, her upcoming studio album. Hyping the crowd, Perry went on stage and threw pizza slices to the audience (!) like they were frisbees. Food, however, wasn’t the only thing served that night — fashion was, too.

The American Idol judge wore a burnt orange lacy crop tank à la early aughts. She later pulled it down to reveal her orange halter bikini covered in rhinestones.

Her bottoms were even spicier. Leaning hard into the ’00s styling theme, she wore a lace skirt slung so low it was practically sitting down her butt. It served as the perfect, skin-baring backdrop for her pièce de résistance: a slinky G-string Chanel bikini. The exposed whale tail — with a bedazzled double-C logo to boot — was peak Y2K.

It Costs How Much?!

The bikini itself was plucked from the archives — particularly, Chanel’s Spring/Summer 1995 collection. Designed by Karl Lagerfeld, the OG bikini debuted on supermodel Claudia Schiffer on the label’s 1994 runway. That would make the bikini 30 years old — within the same decade as Perry (39) herself.

Images Press/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner also owns the same bikini, albeit in black, which she purchased for a whopping $10,000. So expect Perry’s bikini to sit around the price range. Unfortunately, since archival swimsuits are rare collector’s items, the crystal-encrusted set is currently sold out.

Perry accessorized her look with black sunglasses and a massive statement choker that resembled a miniature sculpture. Her whole ’fit was a masterpiece.