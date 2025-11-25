It’s no secret that Katy Perry’s discography pairs perfectly with the summer season. The singer might have even created the ultimate beachy hit, “California Gurls,” back in 2010. Of course, Perry’s summer style — especially her bikini collection — is a dream, but her winter closet is just as impressive.

In a Nov. 24 Instagram, the 143 singer proved she’s more than capable of dressing for any season, sporting a turtleneck and miniskirt look that belongs on every holiday party fitspo board.

Katy’s Wintry Mini Skirt

Perry is currently in Shanghai, where she is performing three shows of her Lifetimes Tour. It’s one of the last legs of her international tour, which is wrapping up on Dec. 7 in Abu Dhabi.

When Perry isn’t performing, she’s been sharing some BTS of her life on the road. On Nov. 24, the “Woman’s World” singer shared a Reel of her playing a game of “Is this cardboard, or is this cake?” with an oversized microphone. Spoiler alert: It was cardboard.

In the video, Perry aced winter holiday dressing. She wore a gray pleated miniskirt from Alexander Wang over a pair of sheer black pantyhose. She added some coziness to the ‘fit by sporting an oversized gray turtleneck. A pair of silver earrings added some sparkle to the monochromatic look.

Perry kept her footwear casual — but added a pop of color — with a pair of olive green sneakers.

1 / 2

Katy’s Sparkly Minidress

Winter looks tend to fall into one of two categories: comfy ensembles for cozy nights on the couch or sparkling looks fit for festive soirees. Perry, of course, has mastered both.

On Nov. 15, Perry shared a post celebrating her final European Lifetimes performance in Madrid, Spain — and her post-performance minidress would be perfect for any glam New Year’s Eve parties. Perry’s strapless corset-style mini was made of metallic silver fabric, and it featured a sweetheart neckline and a thigh-high hemline. Perry wore a pair of simple black heels with the dress.

Perry is providing enough outfit inspo to last lifetimes.