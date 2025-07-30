Breaking the internet is in Kendall Jenner’s blood. As a member of the KarJenner clan, she’s highly attuned to Insta-worthy moments — and combined with her skill for picking out the teeny-tiniest bikinis, she’s been fueling summer swim Pinterest boards for years.

Whether she’s relaxing on a tropical vacation or posing for one of her (many) partnered brands, Jenner’s bikini picks have always been top-of-the-line. Need some proof? Her résumé speaks for itself; feast your eyes on the supermodels most daring and memorable swimwear ‘fits.

Bright, Geometric Prints

Jenner’s swim style is fresh, fun, and always sexy. Back in March 2020, the model shared a photo wearing the tiniest, most colorful string bikini set. She tied her bright, geometric top bandeau-style, and paired it with high-leg, barely-there bottoms.

Wet, Hot Summer Looks

As a certified bikini connoisseur, Jenner is a clear choice for a swimwear ambassador, so her partnership with Italian brand Calzedonia only makes sense. She modeled the label’s Summer 2025 collection, wearing a string bikini set with sexy ruching, in a summery sky blue hue. The satin finish gives the suit an uber-sexy, permanently wet look.

Crochet All Day

Knits in the summer? Actually groundbreaking. Someone with as many swimsuits as Jenner is bound to stumble upon some unique finds, and this knit set from the Dutch brand Deparel is boldly stands out as one of her best. The orange and white triangle bikini top and matching thong bottoms perfecly complemented the sunset in the background of her January 2024 post.

Bronzed And Beautiful

Jenner serves as the creative director for the luxury online boutique FWRD, and modeled this metallic suit from Tom Ford for her personal edit in 2024. Lounging by the pool, she gleamed in the sun in a triangle bikini top and matching bottoms with a chunky buckle detail.

Not Your Average Monokini

Jenner isn’t afraid to stray from the typical two-piece swim set. In February 2022, she graced the cover of i-D Magazine in a vintage Gucci one-piece suit that was anything but boring. The metallic pink monokini featured cutouts over her hips and midriff, showing off her décolletage. She topped off the look with a cowboy hat.

Bikinis For Every Season

It’s never too cold to turn a hot swim look. Jenner wore an underboob-baring black micro bikini with fur boots and sleek shades in this January 2022 Instagram post, inspiring influencers everywhere to recreate the snowy shot — including big sis Kourtney. It’s not a stretch to say this bikini pic is truly Jenner’s most iconic.