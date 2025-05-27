Kendall & Kylie Wore Revealing Sheer Looks From Kylie's Brand

Superstar sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner don’t just bond over their famous family; they also have a shared love of style the keeps them close.

As Kylie’s newest venture, clothing brand Khy, has taken off, Kendall was right by her sister’s side, celebrating her success at the brand’s most recent event, where both Jenners showed off some revealing looks from the latest collection.

Kendall’s Sexy Sheer Dress

Kendall was one of many celeb guests, including Hailey Bieber, model Gabbriette and Bachelorette star Gabby Windey, to show up and show out at a party celebrating Khy’s latest collab. Set to launch May 28, Kylie designed a collection with brand Dilara Fındıkoğlu — an apparent KarJenner favorite, as big sis Kim Kardashian was seen sporting one of their looks earlier this month at the Met Gala afters.

Kendall offered a first look at the collab, wearing a sheer black dress at the bash. The dress featured a ruffled mock neck and an opaque, fitted skirt. A sheer panel revealed Kendall’s midriff and showed off raunchy ribbing.

Kylie’s Buckled Bra Look

Not to be outdone at her own dirty-martini themed event, Kylie’s look was just as provocative. She chose a red cleavage-baring bra top from the collab, complete with a front zipper detail and belt buckle straps. She paired it with tailored khaki mini skirt with a cheeky ruffle in the back and a pair of strappy heels for an office siren vibe.

Kylie modeled the outfit, along with some other items from the collab, in an Instagram post announcing the collection. In one photo, she wore a biker chic look, in a puff-shouldered black jacket with belt buckle details and matching fitted pants, styled with a black mesh veil.

One image shows a halter neck red mini dress with corset hooks running down the front, while Kylie wears a sleek and simple black midi in another, showing off the sweetheart neckline. It certainly seems like this collection is a sign that Kylie is in her edgy era.