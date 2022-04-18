When it comes to style, Kendall Jenner always manages to get into the Coachella spirit, without looking like she’s wearing a costume. This is quite a feat, as the Coachella starter pack is rife with crop tops, fringe, flower crowns, etc. Sure, it doesn’t hurt that she grew up only a few hours west of the desert — she had lots of practice playing dress-up, long before she ever hit the mosh pit at the mainstage.
Jenner’s secret to mastering the iconic style of the festival? Balance. If you go cropped in one area, choose something more covered in another; when wearing a bikini top as a shirt, style it with longline shorts instead of Daisy Dukes; and, however wispy and minimal your sheer tops and slip dresses might be, don’t be afraid to layer on the jewelry.
Ahead, find all of Kendall Jenner’s best, most inspiring looks from Coachella, throughout the years. From sweet off-the-shoulder dresses to bohemian-inspired suede vests; white silk slip dresses, and more. The best part is? The collection just keeps growing with every festival season.
