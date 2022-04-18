When it comes to style, Kendall Jenner always manages to get into the Coachella spirit, without looking like she’s wearing a costume. This is quite a feat, as the Coachella starter pack is rife with crop tops, fringe, flower crowns, etc. Sure, it doesn’t hurt that she grew up only a few hours west of the desert — she had lots of practice playing dress-up, long before she ever hit the mosh pit at the mainstage.

Jenner’s secret to mastering the iconic style of the festival? Balance. If you go cropped in one area, choose something more covered in another; when wearing a bikini top as a shirt, style it with longline shorts instead of Daisy Dukes; and, however wispy and minimal your sheer tops and slip dresses might be, don’t be afraid to layer on the jewelry.

Ahead, find all of Kendall Jenner’s best, most inspiring looks from Coachella, throughout the years. From sweet off-the-shoulder dresses to bohemian-inspired suede vests; white silk slip dresses, and more. The best part is? The collection just keeps growing with every festival season.

Nick Wiesner/Revolve Jenner went ultra cropped for her latest Coachella appearance, hitting all the desert-centric events in an all-white look. Though her altered ATM ribbed tank barely grazed her underboob, she balanced out the proportions with a pair of hip-slung pants from Locan European. For full ‘90s appeal, the 26-year-old slipped into a pair of flatform flip flops by The Row and slung a Carrie Bradshaw-approved Balenciaga baguette bag under her arm.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Revolve Festival 2019, the supermodel rocked a light blue, shoulder-baring mini dress that she paired with moon-printed gloves. On her feet were lime green ankle boots. Wearing her hair slicked back into a classic pony, she showed off another pair of gold Misho hoops.

Christian Vierig/GC Images/Getty Images Kendall Jenner was giving major midriff in a sporty look at Revolve Festival ‘18. She wore a Lovewave cropped bra top with cargo pants by Japanese streetwear brand Cav Empt. Pulling things together effortlessly, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” alum added a waist pack, sleek frames, and stud earrings.

Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage/Getty Images In 2017, the catwalk queen modeled a flouncy black top with oversized sleeves, paired with light-washed Daisy Dukes, and all-black Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers. Jenner then topped her look off with a “Done With You” baseball cap.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images At 2016’s show, Jenner showed off a cut-out maxi dress. To keep it comfortable, the model slipped into strappy brown sandals. Round Oliver Peoples x The Row sunglasses completed her look.

Light Brigade/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Looking like the epitome of ‘15 Coachella style, Jenner wore an off-the-shoulder crop with a pair of sheer pants that boasted a thigh-high slit on each leg. She added a chunky belt from B-Low The Belt and a gold headpiece designed by Alexandra Koumba.