Festival season is finally back, meaning Coachella is set to make its grand return, and they have some A-list artists on deck. Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Kanye West (now known as just “Ye”) are set to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, according to Billboard, which confirmed the performers with a source after the 2022 lineup poster began spreading among music industry circles on Jan. 12. Coachella has yet to confirm the news or announce the lineup for this year’s edition, which is expected imminently.

Coachella is scheduled for the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24. This will mark the headlining debuts for both Styles and Eilish. This report comes on the back of Styles’ mega-successful 2021 Love On Tour, and before Eilish’s sold-out Happier Than Ever Tour, which kicks off on Feb. 3. This will be West’s second time headlining the festival after his 2011 set, which is heralded as one of the most iconic sets in Coachella history. The rapper was also slated to headline in 2019, but he canceled after a last-minute dispute over his stage requests. Ariana Grande signed on to replace him and held an *NSYNC reunion (sans Justin Timberlake) during her set. West went on to perform his Sunday Service for the festival’s second weekend.

The 2022 lineup comes after two years of cancellations. Frank Ocean, Travis Scott, and Rage Against the Machine were scheduled to headline the 2020 festival, before the COVID-19 pandemic forced promoters to postpone the Indio festival to October, then cancel it altogether.

The 2021 festival was called off due to the ongoing pandemic. In August, it was announced that Scott and Rage would still perform in 2022, with Ocean pushing his headline slot to 2023. However, Scott was removed from the lineup after 10 people died at his Astroworld Festival in November, and Billboard reported on Jan. 5 that Rage dropped out for unconfirmed reasons.

We’ll update this story with the full confirmed Coachella lineup once it’s available.