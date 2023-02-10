Kim Kardashian is an undeniable style supernova. She’s graced the cover of Vogue (multiple times), collaborated with the some of the biggest luxury brands, and is a fashion week front-row staple.

In fact, the global tastemaker is often seated in the most coveted spots: next to editor Anna Wintour or beside Hollywood’s brightest and biggest fashionistas, including the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker. That, or she’s beside the designers themselves, if not next to her equally-stylish sisters. (Even her daughter North West, who attends shows with her, is quickly becoming a fashion week fixture herself.) And when Kardashian isn’t attending the shows, she’s either modeling or curating them.

Naturally, whether she’s in Milan, Paris, or New York, Kardashian turns out headline-making, culture-shifting looks at every show she attends. Over the years, the KKW Beauty founder has carefully crafted her own style, elevating it to icon status. Often, it includes latex, leather, and other high-gloss materials, as well as shocking statement pieces, like her famous pantaboots.

Now that fashion month has officially begun, expect to see more of Kardashian, especially when Paris and Milan fashion weeks roll around. In the meantime, let’s revisit her best fashion week moments so far.

PFW Fall 2022 Foc Kan/WireImage/Getty Images Ditching her typical glam, Kardashian went goth in a Jean Paul Gaultier pinstripe dress, matching cuff bracelets, and septum jewelry. But the most adorable part of the outfit? That she matched her fashionista daughter, North West.

PFW Fall 2022 Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images Veering away from the more muted palette she generally favored, Kardashian shocked in a highlighter green pantaboot number. She may have been wearing camo but her look was anything but inconspicuous.

MFW Spring 2022 Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kardashian was decked out in Prada to attend the brand’s Fall 2022 show. Her pistachio green leather pants set with matching gloves was absolute perfection.

MFW Spring 2022 Robino Salvatore/GC Images/Getty Images Kardashian stepped out in Milan looking like a caramel treat in these Prada coveralls. She accessorized with her go-to accessories: matching gloves, statement sunnies, and a slick bun.

MFW Spring 2022 Robino Salvatore/GC Images/Getty Images This black latex number by Prada is a fresh way to take on the material, due to the flare pants and popped collar. And those white sunnies? A chic add-on.

PFW Fall 2018 Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Attending the late Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton show in Paris, Kardashian stepped out in an electric blue mini. My favorite part of the look? The pockets. So. much. storage. space.

NYFW Fall 2017 WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images Kardashian opted for a polished look in a camel blazer dress by Vivienne Westwood paired with see-through pointed pumps (read: Cinderella heels). Her silvery lob gave the ensemble an edge.

NYFW Fall 2017 Gary Gershoff/WireImage/Getty Images The KKW Beauty founder looked stunning in another latex number — this time it was a black strapless dress by LaQuan Smith.

PFW Fall 2016 Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum was every bit the golden goddess in a metallic Balmain dress, worn at the designer’s PFW after-party.

NYFW Fall 2015 This Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kim Kardashian went for a goth look in a naked Givenchy gown while pregnant with her son, Saint West. She accessorized it with a rosary necklace, of which Wednesday Addams would surely approve.