In fact, the global tastemaker is often seated in the most coveted spots: next to editor Anna Wintour or beside Hollywood’s brightest and biggest fashionistas, including the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker. That, or she’s beside the designers themselves, if not next to her equally-stylish sisters. (Even her daughter North West, who attends shows with her, is quickly becoming a fashion week fixture herself.) And when Kardashian isn’t attending the shows, she’s either modeling or curating them.
Naturally, whether she’s in Milan, Paris, or New York, Kardashian turns out headline-making, culture-shifting looks at every show she attends. Over the years, the KKW Beauty founder has carefully crafted her own style, elevating it to icon status. Often, it includes latex, leather, and other high-gloss materials, as well as shocking statement pieces, like her famous pantaboots.
Now that fashion month has officially begun, expect to see more of Kardashian, especially when Paris and Milan fashion weeks roll around. In the meantime, let’s revisit her best fashion week moments so far.