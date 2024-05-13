Kendall Jenner loves a risky look. Whether she’s rocking a sequined bra on the cover of Vogue, going medieval at the Met Gala, or even duplicating her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding dress for an afterparty, the supermodel seemingly doesn’t hesitate to take a fashion risk, and that pattern continues with her newest modeling campaign.

Jenner became the creative director of fashion e-retail site FWRD in 2021, and has shown off daring swimsuits and luxe looks in the brand’s seasonal campaigns ever since. For her latest campaign, she models several pieces of swimwear that are equal parts risqué and accessible, as she posted to Instagram on May 13.

Jenner’s Daring Bikinis

For FWRD’s Summer 2024 campaign, photographed by Cameron Hammond, Jenner shows off her curated selection of swimsuits. In the new images, she embraces the thong trend, wearing a beaded string bikini brief from SIR., retailing for $100.

Kendall Jenner’s thong bikini in FWRD Summer 2024 campaign. FWRD

In other images, Jenner models a $330 red strapless bikini set from The Attico, one of her favorite swimsuit brands that she’s spotlighted in another FRWD campaign. This time, she lets the strappy bikini bottom take center stage, covering the top in a $180 knit T-shirt from ERL.

Kendall Jenner’s thong bikini in FWRD Summer 2024 campaign. FWRD

Jenner’s Visible Thong Looks

Jenner is arguably one of the trailblazers of the visible thong trend, even incorporating the accessory into more formal looks. After the 2023 Met Gala, she decided to wear a completely sheer mini-dress that showed off her high-cut string underwear.

In January, the model posted vacation photos on Instagram of herself in a red string micro bikini with wavy white detailing, perfect for a beach day. Jenner actually owns this “knitkini” swimsuit in three different colors, which comes from Deparel and retails for $300.

Kendall Jenner’s red micro bikini. Instagram / Kendall Jenner

Her Instagram profile and FWRD picks make it clear that Jenner is a champion for thong bikinis, and they won’t leave her wardrobe anytime soon — even for the Met Gala.