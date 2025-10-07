Bid adieu to Chanel as you know it — the luxury maison just entered a new era. On Monday, Oct. 6, during Paris Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2026 season, Matthieu Blazy debuted his first collection for the heritage brand to rousing success. Formerly at the helm of Bottega Veneta, Blazy was one of the many creative directors who updated their LinkedIn profiles and played designer musical chairs this season.

Naturally, the fashion cognoscenti flocked to the Grand Palais to witness this turn in fashion history, including the likes of Pedro Pascal, Margot Robbie, and Nicole Kidman. And the transatlantic trip was worth it; Blazy’s debut was a hit.

He transformed Chanel’s house codes into something much more modern, wearable, and downright cool. The tweed skirt suits that became synonymous with the label? No longer reserved for posh and, admittedly, uppity clientele. Think: Emily Gilmore from Gilmore Girls and Upper East Side residents. Now, the tweed suits of yore are upgraded for the edgy fashion girl. One attendee who intrinsically understood the new “cooler” take on tweed was Kendall Jenner.

Kendall’s Tweed Skirt Suit

Jenner had a great run this season, walking for shows like L’Oréal Paris and Schiaparelli. Fashion History 101: Elsa Schiaparelli, the label’s OG designer, famously had beef with Coco Chanel. It makes sense, therefore, that Jenner would model one and not the other, though that didn’t stop her from attending Chanel’s show as a VIP guest.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Honoring the label’s ethos, the reality TV star wore black tweed co-ords, which included a cropped jacket with a pencil skirt. So far, so “simple,” right? Not quite.

Instead of keeping everything prim and covered, she injected the co-ords with a skin-baring update evocative of the era. Jenner wore her skirt slung low on her hips, à la the Y2K styling of yore. It lent a sliver of belly skin for a makeshift midriff-baring detail.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For a pop of color, she slung a merlot-hued shoulder bag around her arm, and further accessorized with oversized geometric silver studs and two-toned pointed-toe pumps.

I personally can’t wait to see how she would style the new Chanel tweed pieces. If she can get away with making the classic set look utterly covetable, she’ll do wonders with the new collection.