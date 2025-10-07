The Spring/Summer 2026 season’s runways have been extra skin-baring. After all, nothing screams “spring/summer” quite like an exposed bod. And Paris Fashion Week took the cake as the nakedest of them all. As is tradition at this point, high-fashion houses such as Saint Laurent, Valentino, and Mugler dressed models in the sheerest, nip-freeing numbers. Meanwhile, contemporary label Vetements took “naked dressing” to the extreme, with ensembles baring both nip and booty.

Somehow, the season’s front-row attendees seemed to have received the same risqué style memo, echoing the fabric-lite runways they were there to watch. In one of Kylie Jenner’s outings, for example, she eschewed a top for a lacy brassiere. Conversely, Olivia Wilde and Heidi Klum deemed the lingerie item unnecessary. Instead, they freed the nip in see-through clothing.

Ahead, the chicest takes on “naked dressing” that stunned at Paris Fashion Weeks. Trust me, these looks practically stole the shows they attended.

Jenna Ortega

An it girl this PFW season, the Wednesday star’s itinerary included shows like Dior, Christian Louboutin, and Ann Demeulemeester. Ortega reserved her most skin-baring number, however, to attend Sarah Burton’s Givenchy show, wearing a frilly ruby look from the brand that featured a ruffle-heavy torso and a sheer skirt that flaunted her built-in bodysuit.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Olivia Wilde

Wilde’s style is practically synonymous with “naked dressing.” She proved just as much at Chloé show, in which she rocked a lacy white crop top — braless, ofc — and an equally lacy skirt. It was free-spirited femininity at its spicy finest.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

Like her typical style ethos, the reality star kept to a spicy dress code this PFW season. Her raciest wardrobe choice, however, was when she wore nothing but literal lingerie as a top and paired it with a black blazer and houndstooth print pencil skirt. Did someone say corp sleaze?

Kylie Jenner / Instagram

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron also rocked a similarly bra-centric corp-inspired look. Peep her crisp white pantsuit at the Givenchy show, which she paired with a black brassiere — sans blouse — and topped off with layers upon layers of geometric, gem-clad statement necklaces.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Charli XCX

At the BoF500 Gala, several attendees went the saucy route on the carpet. One such guest was Charli XCX, who revived the cheugy high-low dress with in a bell-sleeved asymmetrical mini. Oh, and she rocked it braless. That’s brat.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum rocked one of the most daring looks this PFW season in a next-to-nothing lace dress with built-in gloves at Vetements. It fully exposed her choice of intimates — or lack thereof.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Shailene Woodley

The Divergent star was hopping from one city to another this fashion month, catching shows in New York, Milan, and Paris. Her most adventurous look, however, was when she attended Maison Vivier’s party in a lacy, long-sleeved LBD that showed off her bralette and granny panties.