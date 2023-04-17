It’s Coachella 2023, but thus far, fashion is looking more so 2003. Almost every celeb was in the desert for Coachella, bringing with them a slew of once outdated trends. Kendall Jenner’s outfit was a prime example.

The Kardashians star stopped by REVOLVE’s annual Coachella weekend festival, to visit her 818 Tequila pop-up. While enjoying an 818-infused cocktail, the entrepreneur revived yet another long-dead fashion trend from the early 2000s.

Back in the day, millennials used to cut their jeans at the waistband to turn them into an extra-low, low-rise pair with a raw, undone hem. (As seen in that Freaky Friday scene — “fixed your jeans!”) It’s the more permanent cousin of folding down your waistband.

Jenner’s low-slung black pants were a major throwback to that trend, with a frayed waistline and a subtly-flared bootleg cut. Like in Freaky Friday, Jenner paired her bottoms with a ribbed tank that hung just above her navel. Her iteration, however, featured a huge cut-out on one side. The whole look was from St. Agni’s Fall 2023 collection (shop here for her not-yet-released pants and top).

To complete the all-black look, the KUWTK alum merchandised her ‘fit with sunnies, a handbag, and grass-friendly flat sandals — all in the onyx hue.

Photo courtesy of Nick Wiesner/Revolve

Photo courtesy of Nick Wiesner/Revolve

Among the many stars who rocked the trend at the turn of the millennium, raw hem jeans were also a Mariah Carey favorite. In fact, she even credits the style to her own DIY. In an interview with Billboard, Carey once shared the origins of her DIY-ed pair.

She took the jeans she was given for her 1999 “Heartbreaker” video and “cut ‘em, then ripped ‘em.” She added, “I noticed that really soon after, all these designers were doing the same cut of jeans.”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Toni Anne Barson Archive/WireImage/Getty Images

Brace yourselves, frayed waistband jeans are officially back.