Kendall Jenner just made florals for spring look groundbreaking (Miranda Priestly has entered the chat) — at least when they come in the form of in an itty-bitty thong bikini.

From Hailey Bieber’s tropical bikini ‘fit in the Caribbean to Dua Lipa’s cutesy florals in Jamaica, the flower pattern is quickly becoming a spicy beachside celeb favorite. And Jenner is the latest to support this trend. On Monday, the KUWTK alum shared bikini pics on IG and they were so saucy, she didn’t even bother to caption the post.

While lying on a lounge chair and enjoying the sun, the supermodel wore a white bikini, sprinkled with delicate orange and purple flowers. While the bra-style bikini top featured ruffle trimming along the wired cups, her bikini bottoms — in a high-cut thong silhouette — were a cheeky, butt-baring design.

Jenner’s stylish set is from the vintage-inspired label, Heavy Manners, her go-to swimwear label since 2019. The sustainable, NYC-based brand is cool girl-approved, supported by the likes of Bieber, Lipa, and even her sister Kylie.

Like the rest of her entrepreneurial family, the 818 Tequila founder didn’t miss the opportunity to rep her alcohol brand’s merch. She accessorized her look with a burnt sienna cap bearing her brand’s embroidered “818” logo. (Mommager Kris would be proud.)

While Jenner’s exact print isn’t shoppable yet, you can shop the same style in a different floral print below.