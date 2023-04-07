Less than a year after the launch of her skincare brand Rhone Beauty, model Hailey Bieber is proving to be a major player in the ‘biz. She just expanded to Canada last week and on Thursday, Bieber dropped a limited edition flavor of Rhode’s Peptide Lip Treatment. The fan-favorite product — which promises the same glazed lips Bieber is known for — now comes in zesty passionfruit jelly.

As expected, the founder fronted the campaign herself. And while the flavor she launched was sweet and fruity, the accompanying campaign was anything but. To match the tropical fruit flavor, Bieber headed to the Caribbean for a summery shoot under the sun. And her looks were spicy.

Bieber has been dropping pics from the campaign since last week, including a photo of her with a mermaid tail made out of sand. But to coincide with yesterday’s release, the beauty entrepreneur shared a new set of never-before-seen photos.

“Had the most fun shooting this and creating this flavor. I hope you love it as much as I do,” she captioned the photo dump. The beach-forward campaign included several different bikini ‘fits, all of which are worthy of a dupe.

She wore a yellow bandeau bra with a belly chain and oversized bangles on each arm. In another, she donned a floral triangle bikini layered over a diamond and gold bra harness worth $10,750.

But Bieber’s spiciest ‘fit was a green ensemble that included a green crop top, paired with the slinkiest thong bikini in a vivid avocado hue. She merchandised the look with two layers of pearl belly chains and gold earrings.

The other photos from the campaign equally gorgeous. In one, she wore a cropped, zip-up, race top with metallic gold bikini bottoms, and in another, she wore nothing but the diamond harness with strategically placed sliced passionfruit halves.

Photo courtesy of Cameron Hammond/RHODE Photo courtesy of Cameron Hammond/RHODE Photo courtesy of Cameron Hammond/RHODE

Even in teeny-tiny swimsuits, Bieber slays.