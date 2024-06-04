It’s hard to believe that it’s been a decade since Kendall Jenner made her runway debut. In the last 11 years, she’s become one of the top-earning models in the industry.

She has starred in luxury campaigns for the likes of Gucci and Bottega Veneta, and walked for major fashion houses, like Chanel, Versace, and Tom Ford. She was even named creative director of luxury fashion retailer FWRD and fronts many of their major campaigns. And in May, she starred on her fourth Vogue cover, a near-impossible feat for any celeb.

But of all these momentous career highs, there’s one instance in Kendall Jenner lore that will forever live in her personal personal hall of fame: her inaugural strut down Marc Jacob’s runway.

Kendall’s First-Ever Runway Show

In February 2013, Jenner graced the American designer’s Fall/Winter 2014 fashion week show at the New York State Armory. She modeled a sheer knit top, featuring the quintessential 2010s deep-V neckline. She tucked it into a pair of two-tone riding pants, cropped right below the knee.

A pair of brown denier tights and matching square-toe pumps (another popular fashion choice of the era) peeked out from her zip-front trousers’ shortened hem.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jenner reflected on the moment in a 2022 interview with Vogue, during which she recalls having “little nerves” the day of. In hindsight, the model said she looked “really stiff. I actually could not believe that I was there,” she said in the video.

Her Iconic Bleached Brows

The model’s bleached brows and muted makeup look was definitely ahead of its time. Though it’s become the norm today, in 2014, barely-there eyebrows were nothing short of groundbreaking. (Jenner would embrace the look again at the 2022 Met Gala.)

The blunt-chopped bob wig was also a dramatic contrast from the long wavy hair that has since become the model’s signature.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Everyone has to begin their career somewhere — and Marc Jacobs’ runway isn’t a bad place to start.