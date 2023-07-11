Celebrity Style

17 Times Kendall Jenner Freed The Nipple In The Most Stylish Way

They’re some of her best looks ever, TBH.

kendall jenner wears sheer black loewe that showed her nipples
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

At this point in her career, Kendall Jenner has modeled practically every article of clothing known to mankind — on runways, in campaigns, and in the pages of magazines. But during her downtime, she keeps coming back to one daring look — and it’s of the nipple-baring variety.

While Hollywood is growing more accustomed to the breast-positive look, Jenner has been almost a decade ahead of the risqué trend now taking over. The supermodel has been sporting the style since 2014, when she made her runway debut for Marc Jacobs’ New York Fashion Week show. In the decade since, the 818 Tequila founder has donned the nip-forward style countless times.

She’s rocked the sheer look to hang out with friends, as well as attend exclusive red carpets. Jenner even took the bold aesthetic for a spin at the most prestigious fashion event in the world, wearing a mesh-like crop top to the 2022 Met Gala with absolutely nothing underneath.

These looks aren’t just daring and chic, they also make a powerful statement. After all, nipple-censorship (looking at you, Instagram) stems from harmful and sexist societal norms. There is nothing shameful or offensive about existing in your body and showing it when you want to. And Jenner drives that point home daily. See all her best, most revealing ensembles ahead.

Leather Details

The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID

For your next girls’ night out, take a cue from the ensemble Jenner wore to meet her friends for dinner. She merchandised an asymmetrical, sheer top with all-leather items: a pencil skirt, boots, clutch, and belt. So good.

Saucy Feathers

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

This head-to-toe cobalt blue number (which also happens to be completely sheer) is the picture of decadence. The feathered skirt is just icing on the sartorial cake.

Touch Of Floral

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

I’m obsessed with this thong-bearing, one-shoulder dress. The Anthurium choker offers a whimsical take on the rosette trend, Carrie Bradshaw’s favorite look.

Elegant Knits

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For fall, consider heavier knits for a more subtle and weather-appropriate approach to bra-free dressing. Ex: the reality star’s sleek pleated look.

Dramatic Textures

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

At the 2022 Met Gala, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum wore a sheer crop top with an embroidered mesh overlay and paired it with a massive skirt from Prada. When she walked up those steps, it was a historic fashion moment.

Graphic Print

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

One’s décolletage doesn’t have to be the highlight of every bra-free look. In this ensemble, focus was all on the intricate print.

Bare Basics / Cool Casuals

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

While in Paris, Jenner was spotted in a casually cool number: an uber-trendy denim maxi skirt paired with the simplest of white tanks.

Gauzy Collars

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

The reality star elevated her denim cut-offs with lucite heels and a collared button-down made of perfectly gauzy fabric.

White And Easy

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

A white tank is Jenner’s go-to when it comes to nip-showing ensembles. This time, she styled the staple with gray trousers, a striped sweater, and a baseball cap.

Luxe Fabrics

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

There are so many A+ details within this single look: the sheer material spotted with ornate embroideries, the deep V neckline, the exposed undies, and the contrasting red lip. Ten out of 1, no notes.

Laid-Back Black

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Leave it to Jenner to look utterly effortless while walking around NYC. Her diaphanous wrap-style dress, paired with boots and a moon bag is sheer (get it?) perfection.

Shimmering Sheer

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

The reality star glistened in a shimmery (totally sheer) gown with ‘80s-style shoulders and a thigh-high slit. And in glamorous gold no less.

Casual Chic

BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Remember normcore? Jenner does too. She rocked the aesthetic with denim cut-offs, a white tee, a button-down, and the quintessential 2015-era shoe: Birkenstocks.

Dazzling Mesh

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jenner looked positively radiant in a gilded mesh mini dress that sparkled with every move. It was completely translucent, fully showcasing her undies (and nips, obviously) underneath.

Edgy And Dark

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

The supermodel went pop-punk in a flimsy red turtleneck sweater and lace-up leather pants. To this day, her ‘fit goes just as hard.

Tulle Confection

George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images

Her Modeling Debut

Randy Brooke/WireImage/Getty Images

Marc Jacobs’ NYFW show in 2014 was history-making for Jenner: it was her first-ever runway show and it was the first time she rocked the revealing look in public. Little did she know it would one day become her signature.