At this point in her career, Kendall Jenner has modeled practically every article of clothing known to mankind — on runways, in campaigns, and in the pages of magazines. But during her downtime, she keeps coming back to one daring look — and it’s of the nipple-baring variety.
While Hollywood is growing more accustomed to the breast-positive look, Jenner has been almost a decade ahead of the risqué trend now taking over. The supermodel has been sporting the style since 2014, when she made her runway debut for Marc Jacobs’ New York Fashion Week show. In the decade since, the 818 Tequila founder has donned the nip-forward style countless times.
She’s rocked the sheer look to hang out with friends, as well as attend exclusive red carpets. Jenner even took the bold aesthetic for a spin at the most prestigious fashion event in the world, wearing a mesh-like crop top to the 2022 Met Gala with absolutely nothing underneath.
These looks aren’t just daring and chic, they also make a powerful statement. After all, nipple-censorship (looking at you, Instagram) stems from harmful and sexist societal norms. There is nothing shameful or offensive about existing in your body and showing it when you want to. And Jenner drives that point home daily. See all her best, most revealing ensembles ahead.