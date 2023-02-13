Whatever Kendall Jenner wears looks good. No, really. When the supermodel went pantsless in LA in the middle of November, the outfit was such a fashion moment, others just had to try it for themselves.

It seems like Jenner is fully committing to the no-pants aesthetic that’s taking over the runways of New York Fashion Week as we speak. In her latest campaign, for example, she strips down to her undies for not just one, but two pantsless looks.

On Friday, Jenner shared two photos from the Marc Jacobs’ Spring 2023 campaign, shot by Tyrone Lebon. In the first picture, she’s crouched on the floor in uber-tall mary jane platforms, a silver barcode monogram necklace, and tights — nothing else. With her body turned to the camera, she covered her breasts with her hands. In the second photo, she went pantsless yet again, wearing nothing but a black oversized leather jacket with heels and a bag.

Jenner has a long history with the veteran designer. In fact, it’s Jacobs who first gave the reality star a shot at modeling for the big leagues, tapping her for his Fall 2014 runway show (history in the making, people). That’s when Jenner made her fashion week debut, strutting in bleached brows, cropped pants, and a sheer sweater that completely bared her nipples.

Though the revealing look was controversial at the time, Jenner told W of the experience, “I was really excited about my tits being out.” Naturally, the duo has worked together several times since, with Jenner now being a staple in his shows.

On Jenner’s post, her sisters reacted to the photos in the comments section. Khloe Kardashian wrote, “OMG! I mean….. I love when you flirt with me,” while Kylie Jenner said, “obsessed w u.”

Same, Kylie. Same.