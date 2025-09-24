Babe, wake up: Gucci is hot again. Since the Italian brand announced that former Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia was joining the team (following Sabato de Sarno’s departure), style mavens have been wary of the direction he would take Gucci. Finally, on Monday, Sept. 22, ahead of Milan Fashion Week, the fashion designer, known mononymously as Demna, unveiled his new collection for the heritage brand — and it’s good good.

Titled “La Famiglia,” the collection was shot in a living portrait-style lookbook, designating characters and corresponding personalities for each outfit. The clothes, which clearly nodded to both Tom Ford and Alessandro Michele’s Gucci eras, included extravagant animal print coats, floral gowns with exaggerated poofy shoulders, and monogrammed head-to-toe looks aimed to showcase the “Gucciness of Gucci.”

One day later, the label kicked off MFW by skipping an actual show. Instead, Gucci invited A-list celebrities to a screening and dressed them in the collection. Think: Gwyneth Paltrow, Serena Williams, and Alex Consani. And the short film they watched? Also about the clothes. It was Gucci-ception in the best way. While the film featured several standout stars, including Keke Palmer and Demi Moore, one I can’t stop thinking about is Kendall Jenner and her sparkly mini.

Kendall’s Dazzling Number

The cinematic project, dubbed The Tiger, was directed by Oscar winner Spike Jonze and Halina Reijn. (After the film’s Milan debut, it hit U.S. shores hours later with a star-studded New York screening.)

In the production, Jenner perfectly embodied her lookbook counterpart, “Miss Aperitivo,” who, per a press release from Gucci, is “simply preoccupied with having the time of her life.” In a strapless, bodycon micro-minidress awash in glistening silver sequins, she looked like the ultimate party girl.

Gucci

Her Bold Accessories

The maximalist ethos didn’t end there. She accessorized with equally head-turning pieces, such as logo-clad sheer tights and bedazzled pointed-toe pumps. Expertly pairing textures, the reality TV star also carried an inky bag covered in fur. A Gucci fur ball? Sign me up.

A Moment For Her Bangs

Her hair was also part of the look. The model wore it long and sleek with piece-y curtain bangs with longer strands on the sides. The layered brunette ’do served as the perfect backdrop for her monogrammed silver earrings to truly pop.

Standing ovations all around.