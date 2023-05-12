Greek mythology fans may already know all about the heroic (and notoriously messy) tales about the Mt. Olympus-residing gods like Zeus, Athena, and Aphrodite. But there is one Greek god that’s made an impact on the fashion girlies: Dionysus. Per antiquity lore, Dionysus was the god of wine, pleasure, and excess — and he’s also the inspiration behind one of Gucci’s most-coveted bag designs.

After Alessandro Michele was named Gucci’s creative director in 2015, he released the Dionysus bag within the year. Aside from taking the Italian heritage house in an exciting new and whimsical direction, it was this shoulder bag that catapulted Gucci back to the top of it bag lists. Virtually every influencer has touted the flap accessory in years since.

Unlike other Gucci bags, which are typically identifiable by their double “G” hardware, the Dionysus is marked by its unique fastener: horseshoe-shaped hardware that ends with two tiger heads. The upside-down U-shape reportedly represents the brand’s roots in the equine arena, while the tiger imagery comes from an enduring myth about Dionysus and how he crossed the Tigris River on the large feline gifted to him by Zeus. The symbol perfectly represented the marriage of Michele’s vision for the brand and honoring tradition.

Even without knowing the bag’s rich Greco-Roman backstory, the Dionysus bag is chic and eye-catching all on its own. Plus, it can be as fanciful or as low-key as you want it to be. That’s likely the reason why celebs including Meghan Markle, Dakota Johnson, and Margot Robbie have all been spotted rocking the Dionysus bag. Beyoncé has even rocked multiple iterations of the structured bag.

While limited edition Dionysus styles — from embroidered to appliqué — weave in and out of seasonal drops, you can still shop the classic styles and newer iterations.

The most common Dionysus bags were the original releases in the iconic monogram canvas. You know the one: with the flap revealing a contrasting suede-lined pocket (typically in red or black). Through the years, these styles have been reimagined with embroideries, patchwork, and other creative ornaments to suit the shopper’s mood. The chain-strap bags also come in leather in various hues — printed and otherwise —as well as exotic skins like python and crocodile.

It’s also been released in several sizes including a small, mini, super mini and, more recently, it was reimagined as a top-handle bag. If you want to cop your own Dionysus, prices range from $900 for a super mini, to $31,000 for more exotic skins. Enjoy!