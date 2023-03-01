Lest you forget that Kendall Jenner isn’t just a supermodel slash reality star slash tequila mogul, she shared a snippet from her other job as the creative director of luxury e-commerce site FWRD. And she did it with only one pant leg.

On Monday, Jenner shared two Instagram videos showing off her avant-garde ensemble. Barefoot atop a bed, Jenner jumped around with a champagne glass in one hand. Her playful mood matched her equally playful outfit: a one-legged jumpsuit that can only be described as half-underwear, half-pant.

The mildly confusing onesie from designer Alaïa (a favorite of her sister Kylie) featured an asymmetrical design on both the top and bottom. The left side featured a 3/4 length sleeve with no pant leg, while the right included no sleeve, but a full-length pant leg with a dramatic, ruffled bell bottom. Balance.

The catsuit is part of Jenner’s spring picks for luxury e-commerce retailer FWRD. As its creative director, a position she got in September 2021, she regularly curates seasonal edits for the brand. If you care to copy her look, the curve-hugging jumpsuit is still available in a black and white jumbo gingham print, though it will set you back $4,320.

If you’re wondering what else is on her sprawling spring wishlist, it also includes Aexae swimsuits, Khaite pumps, and a Bottega Veneta sardine top handle bag she’s previously been spotted carrying — among other stylish picks.