Idk what you were doing for the holidays, but I was following the Kardashians/Jenner family’s holiday escapades from my bed, covered in tissues and Vicks Vapor Rub.

Clearly, cold and flu season skipped the celeb family, as Kylie Jenner joined BFF Hailey Bieber and sister Kendall in the snowcapped mountains of Aspen, Colorado for New Year’s. Naturally, their trip was filled with fashionable moments (read: Bieber’s thong cut-out mini dress), but the look that really has social media buzzing is a throwback ‘fit from Jenner.

While walking the streets of the small mountain town, Jenner wore a shearling-lined leather coat as a dress. She paired it with sheer black tights and matching leather accessories, including black leather gloves and a small cone-shaped handbag. These details offset the fur bucket hat and knee-high boots.

The coat is a true vintage dream, coming from Alaïa’s 1987 Winter ready to wear collection. It appeared to be restructured with an asymmetric zipper to fit Jenner’s curves. Jenner shared the ensemble on Instagram, appropriately captioning the look “brr.” She also posted a TikTok with all her Aspen outfits, which featured everything from cozy gray sweats to a patterned bodysuit with a fur coat.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Naturally, Twitter is eating that sh*t up. Hoards of fans are praising Jenner for the expert styling of her cozy winter aesthetic — and rightfully so.