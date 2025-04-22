The universal styling hack that moms everywhere have advocated is this: Never leave the house without lipstick on. It doesn’t matter if you’re running errands or otherwise bare-faced — to them, lipstick is a must.

Kendall Jenner, however, just gave the age-old advice a slight tweak. On Monday, April 21, the supermodel starred in a new campaign for beauty behemoth L’Oreal. And based on her outfit’s styling, she clearly follows a different, pro-level rule when incorporating lipstick in her outfits. Instead of toning down a vibrant sartorial number, which regular people tend to do, Jenner amped up the color by wearing a similar lipstick shade. The resulting look was a red-on-red slay.

Kendall’s Red-Hot Minidress

Alongside fellow ambassador Luma Grothe, Jenner appeared in a campaign centered on the makeup label’s new hero product: the Infallible Laque Resistance lipsticks. Photographed by Daniel Jackson, she stepped out of a garnet car wearing a dress that was relatively simple. Though it featured a teeny hemline, it was fitted throughout and featured a modest round neck. A “basic” silhouette, if you will. The color, however, a vibrant ruby, was utterly head-turning.

She completed the ensemble with a leather trench coat and diamond stud earrings.

Meet Her New Lip Product

The dress’s pop of red was merely a supporting actor in this campaign. The real star, of course, was her lipstick. Makeup artist Mary Phillips kept the rest of Jenner’s glam more understated, allowing her generous coating of brick red lipstick its shining moment.

The new line of liquid lip products includes 11 shades and promises transfer-resistant lacquer-like shine. Each Infallible Lacque Resistance product retails for $14 and is available at beauty stores nationwide.

It’s Her Style MO

It’s hardly the first time Jenner employed the lip-matching styling hack. Last September, Jenner strutted down L’Oreal’s Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025 runway. Titled the Le Défilé: Walk Your Worth show, she joined other A-list celebrities like Camila Cabello, Eva Longoria, and Cara Delevingne, Jane Fonda, and Viola Davis.

Like in her recent campaign, she also matched her vibrant red lipstick to her fiery red Mugler creation, which was half-bustier-catsuit, half-flowy turtleneck gown.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you shy away from pairing a bold lip with an equally daring color, let Jenner sway you otherwise.