It’s been exactly one day since 2025 rolled in and it’s already looking like it’ll be a stellar year for fashion. And who’s to thank for this bright style forecast (at least in part)? Kendall Jenner, of course. The supermodel gifted style fans a fresh campaign, which she dropped right on the first day of the new year.

As the creative director of the e-tailer label FWRD, the multi-hyphenate routinely shares her product picks per season and fittingly stars in the corresponding campaigns. Jenner’s latest Pre-Spring 2025 ad, photographed by Vito Fernicola, was practically a prophecy. Gear up, because 2025 is bound to be chicer and spicier than ever.

Kendall’s Nipply ’Fit

As a true minimalist, Jenner’s outfits primarily consist of wardrobe staples, little black dresses included. While the typical LBD can err on the side of simple and boring, the reality TV star boasts the innate ability to wring the powers of the understated piece. Case in point: her latest skin-tight option from Christopher Esber.

The upper half of the dress was essentially a fitted T-shirt with short sleeves and a mock neck. While the silhouette is far from unusual, it did have a surprising twist: It was utterly sheer. As a big advocate of freeing the nip and promoting bodily autonomy via clothes, she wore it sans bra and nip-forward.

Courtesy of FWRD

Unlike the top, the bottom half of the dress was fully opaque, but with its hip-hugging draping, it was still on the saucy side.

She Also Went Braless

Jenner slipped into another outfit and leaned into her braless sensibilities. Rocking a makeshift pantsuit, she wore a blazer from The Row over her shoulders, which she left unfastened, and paired it with trousers from Courrèges.

Courtesy of FWRD

In another photo, styled by Carlos Nazario, she wore what was essentially lingerie: a slip dress from Saint Laurent. It featured slinky straps, a subtle cowl neck dip, and a micro mini hemline — a look that could go straight from the boudoir to a party.

Courtesy of FWRD

Shop Her Style

If you want to refresh your wardrobe for the new year, these and more of her picks are currently available to shop on the FWRD site. The curation includes clothing, bags, shoes, and jewelry in sophisticated neutrals, which tracks, since Jenner is a fan of the quiet luxury aesthetic.

Happy New Year and happy shopping!