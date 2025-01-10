Over the past couple of years, nearly all of Hollywood has skipped pants — on red carpets, at style events, or even off duty. Last year alone, huge stars like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Dua Lipa were among the most frequent discarders of bottoms. No one, however, is a bigger fan of the no-pants look than Kendall Jenner. After all, she’s largely to thank for igniting the pantless revolution in the first place.

In 2022, the supermodel strutted casually in Los Angeles, notably missing a set of trousers. Before this moment, bottoms were universally considered a key item of daily dressing. So, naturally, the look became one of fashion’s most controversial. And it’s a testament to Jenner’s influence that her pants-optional look immediately sparked the now-ubiquitous trend.

Unsurprisingly, the 818 Tequila founder routinely embraced the style, providing a masterclass of the many ways to style the no-pants aesthetic. Thus far, she’s worn it in campaigns, on runways, and on magazine covers, all but becoming the unofficial face of the trend. In 2023, she even took the pantless style to the Met Gala, aka fashion’s most prestigious event, proving there’s no style icon quite as daring. Ahead, the chicest times Jenner forgot to wear pants.

The OG

Nov. 22, 2022, will be remembered as the day that altered fashion history forever. Spotted in the streets of Los Angeles, Jenner wore a look straight off the Bottega Veneta runway.

Alix Newman/Shutterstock

She wore a chunky navy blue sweater over a white shirt and paired it with matching underwear — sans pants. In lieu of traditional trousers (or skirts), she wore Calzedonia tights under her panties and completed her look with pointed-toe slingback pumps from Saint Laurent and Bottega’s Sardine top-handle bag. It’s the look that started it all.

A Sparkly Bodysuit

Only Jenner would dare to waltz pantless into fashion’s most prestigious fête hosted by Anna Wintour herself. It paid off. Her sequined Marc Jacobs bodysuit, with its collar and exaggerated winged sleeves, was a total hit at the 2023 Met Gala.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A Statement Top & Nothing Else

She rocked the style again a month later — on the Jacquemus runway, no less. At the Chateau de Versailles, Jenner strutted in a puffy white top resembling a cloud and nothing but ivory panties peering underneath. Only Jenner could make the pantless trend look so regal.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

That said, the pearl-and-gemstone choker that resembled Princess Di’s famed jewelry definitely helped.

Sparkly Sequined Undies

The reality TV star also sported the style on the covers of magazines. Exhibit A: Her Harper’s Bazaar’s September 2023 issue. It’s only fitting that the biggest fashion issue of the year was represented by the biggest trend of the year: the no-pants look.

Decked in Miu Miu, Jenner wore a lavender gray turtleneck sweater, with low-rise panties covered in gold sequins atop her sheer auburn tights.

The Recreation

She continued modeling the style well into 2024. As the creative director of e-tailer FWRD, Jenner typically curates merchandise she loves and stars in campaigns to promote them.

Courtesy of FWRD/Sonia Szostak

In an August campaign, she recreated her OG pantless look in a navy sweater, underwear, and sheer tights. The look was so iconic, she paid homage to it.

A Thong Bodysuit

Similar to her Met Gala look, Jenner wore another bodysuit-centric pantless iteration. Though she added tights to her ensemble instead of going bare-legged, she donned a onesie with a lot less booty coverage. Behold, her pantless *thong* look.

No Pants, No Top, No Problem

She closed out 2024 with her spiciest take on the style yet: pantless and topless. Starring in a Calzedonia campaign, she posed in high-waist black underwear and sparkly, polka dot tights — nothing else.

Calzedonia

TBD on whether she’ll bring the style into 2025, but it seems inevitable.