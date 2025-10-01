Kendall Jenner is officially cosigning the naked dress’s resurgence at Paris Fashion Week — and the Y2K style icon is sourcing her surprisingly romantic iteration from the noughties fashion archives.

The reality star appeared to float down the runway as she made a bold appearance at L’Oréal’s runway show for the second year in a row on Monday, Sept. 29. Jenner stunned in a dreamy, nipple-baring sheer gown that embraced the barely there ethos while showing off her undergarments (or lack thereof).

Back-To-Back Looks

The L’Oréal ambassador’s return to model PFW’s Spring/Summer 2026 collections comes after she memorably took fans and glitterati by storm last September in a red-hot asymmetrical mesh cutout gown and platinum blonde hair transformation for L’Oréal Paris. For this year’s runway appearance, however, the Victoria’s Secret Angel did a sartorial and beauty 180 as she closed out the brand’s Le Défilé 2025: A Celebration of Women's Empowerment collection in a boudoir-inspired look at the Hôtel de Ville.

Just before posing with fellow models like Eva Longoria, Heidi Klum, Andie MacDowell, and Cara Delevingne at the end of the dazzling sartorial display, Jenner stole the show in an ethereal corseted LWD that was a lesson in vintage lingerie dressing.

Kendall Jenner’s See-Through Little White Dress WWD/WWD/Getty Images The brunette star strode out on the catwalk modeling a plunging see-through design from La Perla’s Spring/Summer 2003 collection that romanticized peekaboo dressing. Accentuating Jenner’s dramatic plunging neckline, which dipped all the way down to her ribs, her sleeveless white gown freed the nipple with draped sheer chiffon over her chest. In contrast to the diaphanous material, the star’s structured white bodice highlighted her hourglass figure with a sculptural silhouette, thanks to intricate boning and ruching throughout. The see-through chiffon continued with Jenner’s floor-length skirt, which featured a revealing hip-high slit on her right side. As the model walked down the runway, the delicate and translucent fabric fluttered around her, showing off a pair of white panties underneath.