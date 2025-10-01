Zendaya hasn’t been around much in 2025 — because she’s been busier than ever. The actor has been filming four major projects back-to-back, including Spider-Man 4, Dune: Messiah, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, and the long-awaited third season of Euphoria. However, even while juggling production schedules, she always finds time for fashion.

On Sept. 30, Zendaya stepped out to attend Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week, as a loyal ambassador to the brand. As always, she dressed for the occasion, with help from her beloved stylist Law Roach, choosing an ensemble that perfectly meshed edginess and spice.

Zendaya’s Micro Mini

Before the show at Paris’ famed Louvre, Zendaya walked the red (well, white) carpet in a look that was worthy of being displayed at the museum. She donned a silver coat dress from Louis Vuitton’s Resort 2026 collection, featuring an ultra-short hem.

The dress featured bows down the middle, structured shoulder pads, oversized pockets, and a white fur lining on her collar and cuffs, adding a touch of luxurious softness to the edgy look.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Zendaya kept her accessories minimal, simply flashing her diamond engagement ring from fiancé Tom Holland (who recently corrected an interviewer to call her his “fiancée”). She completed her look with a pair of silver pointed-toe stilettos.

Zendaya’s Plunging Tux

Zendaya is a front-row regular at Louis Vuitton’s runway shows, and her looks always make her a PFW scene-stealer. For the fashion house’s Spring 2025 show last October, she put a high-fashion spin on the classic tuxedo, donning a plunging black blazer with ’80s-style shoulder pads, exaggerated white lapels, and a red handkerchief in her pocket.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

She added even more whimsy with a beige Y2K-era ruffled bubble skirt and a pair of sheer black fishnet tights. She completed her look with gold bling, black velvet pointed-toe stilettos, and a matching top-handle purse with lock and key. Now this is how to make the corpcore trend look fun.