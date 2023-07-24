Quick poll: Who else has an entire photo album of Kendall Jenner outfits saved for when they’re sartorially stumped? If you’re also obsessed with the reality star’s ensembles, I’ve got another one worth recreating. While out in New York, Jenner rocked a number that blended utter sophistication with her signature casual cool vibe, showcasing her pro styling skills.

The 818 Tequila founder rocked a cropped navy T-shirt and paired it with matching dark-hued denim pants that flared out at the ankles. Her jeans, which hung right under her navel effortlessly showcased her choice of footwear, plain black loafers. Even though the base ‘fit alone was a slay, its neutral palette was a mere backdrop for the true star of her look: a vintage Hermès Kelly in a reddish mahogany brown.

While Jenner is known for her risqué ensembles, recently she’s been dipping into the stealth wealth aesthetic sweeping TikTok. (Her little sis Kylie has also taken to the “quiet luxury” trend, donning several posh ensembles while in Paris.) Though Chanel bags are generally associated with the “stealth wealth” look, Hermès’ famed leather creations are an easy second.

The model further merchandised the look with a camo print baseball cap — her go-to accessory as of late. Meanwhile, around her waist, Jenner looped a skinny brown belt that perfectly matched the hue of her polished leather handbag.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

A legend of luxury.