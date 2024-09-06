Kendall Jenner is embracing her topless era for Marni’s fall 2024 collection. On Sept. 6, the model and reality star shared photos of the new campaign, which she flawlessly fronts alongside musician Teezo Touchdown.

Snapped by Colin Dodgson, Jenner and Touchdown showcased Marni’s latest knits, outerwear, and new Trunkaroo handbag, which the brand unveiled at a Milan fashion show in early 2024.

“Vibrant images, captured through characteristic warm yellow hues of Dodgson’s analog photography in the house’s interiors, showcase Kendall Jenner and Teezo Touchdown in key looks from the runway,” a statement about the Marni campaign reads, per WWD. “The quintessential motifs of suburban paradise, white picket fences and all, draw an intentional tension with the animalic charisma of the collection.”

While the Trunkaroo bag is front and center of the campaign, all eyes are on Jenner’s braless look.

Kendall Goes Topless

In one of Dodgson’s suburbia-inspired snaps, the Kardashians star poses in a matching blazer and trouser set while clutching the $1830 Trunkaroo purse. Jenner complemented the look with edgy brunette bangs and pencil-thin eyebrows. However, her bra and top are noticeably missing.

Kendall Jenner poses for Marni campaign. @kendalljenner/Instagram

Jenner’s latest look seems to have gotten the seal of approval from her sisters, with Kourtney Kardashian commenting “Oh yesssss” under her younger sibling’s IG post.

Kendall’s Braless Looks

This isn’t the first time the model has (almost) bared it all in the name of fashion. In 2023, Jenner shared scantily-clad pics from her Calvin Klein holiday underwear campaign, in which she posed in a wide-open black blazer.

Kendall Jenner stars in a Calvin Klein ad in August 2023. Instagram/calvinklein; Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin

This marked the second time Jenner had gone topless under a business suit for the brand, having worn an almost identical outfit for another CK campaign earlier that year.