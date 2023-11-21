It’s that time of the year again — and no, I don’t mean Turkey dinners or Yuletide cheer. I’m talking about Calvin Klein’s seasonal underwear campaigns.

Typically risqué, their ads always cause a stir among the fashion set. Their latest saucy imagery features supermodel Kendall Jenner in a skimpy outfit that feels so on-brand for CK.

An $84 Blazer & Nothing Else

On Monday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum shared a new set of scantily-clad pics for the storied label’s holiday campaign.

Photographed by Julia Kulik, one photo saw Jenner leaned against a wall in a black blazer ($84), which she left wide open to emphasize the lack of clothing underneath. Her low-rise trousers ($59) were fully unzipped, for a similarly revealing effect.

This isn’t the first time the reality star went topless under a business suit. In fact, just last August, Jenner wore a nearly identical outfit for a different CK campaign seen above.

Kendall & Her Calvins

In another photo, the reality star lounged on a couch in nothing but black undies — a typical look for the brand. The set included a demi bra and high-leg panties that she pulled up to her waist.

The entire set was made in a sheer marquisette fabric, the label’s more sustainable material made from recycled nylon yarn. If you’re interested in coping her intimates set, the bra is on sale for $36, while her undies are currently priced at $16.

Hailey Bieber’s No-Pants Campaign

While Jenner made waves in her topless Calvin Klein campaign, her bestie Hailey Bieber went the opposite direction.

In her own CK ad, which dropped a few days before Jenner’s, the Rhode founder ditched pants and wore nothing but a fuzzy turtleneck sweater with white socks, her go-to “soft girl” styling trick.

Nothing comes between them and their Calvins.