Kendall Jenner Just Wore A Lace Bra As A Top For A Revealing Photoshoot

Calvin Klein has released their new Fall 2024 campaign, and it features the one and only Kendall Jenner. The campaign, which was shot by the iconic fashion photography duo Mert and Marcus, spotlighted Jenner in a whole new way as she modeled for the brand’s premium studio collection.

In addition to rocking a totally new hairstyle (one which was very reminiscent of her manager mother’s signature ‘do), Jenner posed for the camera wearing nothing but a lace bra. The brand described the shoot by saying, “Kendall Jenner transforms in sensual textures and tailoring.” And transform she did...

Kendall’s Calvin Klein Bra Top

Jenner is no stranger to a beachy, seaside photoshoot. But what makes these new modeling shots different from the rest is that she’s actually not wearing a bathing suit for once. Instead, Jenner wore a near transparent black lace underwire bra from Calvin Klein.

To complete the bold look, she was styled wearing a pair of high-waisted black tailored trousers and a pair of leather oxford loafers with socks — not necessarily what you’d imagine someone wearing to the beach. But I’d argue that the juxtaposition between the picturesque beach background and Jenner’s sharp suiting is precisely what makes this shoot so unique.

Kendall’s Risqué Beach Looks

The 818 founder was lensed wearing a sheer bra and matching panties with a pair of motorcycle boots in another photo from the campaign. Looks like the model is getting a head start on some fall styles.

In a third image, she wore a black wool coat from the brand’s premium studio collection with nothing else underneath. But if I’ve learned anything, it’s that Jenner has become a seasoned pro at going pantsless. So it made sense that she’d strip down for her latest photo shoot.

Kendall’s Tailored Picks

Jenner’s Calvin Klein premium fall ‘24 picks are now available to shop below.