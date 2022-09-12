Fashion Week isn’t the only place to look for style inspiration in New York this September. The US Open proved to be a major fashion moment with each passing match (see: Serena Williams’ final look). After her return to the runway for Proenza Schouler, Kendall Jenner attended Sunday’s finals with boyfriend Devin Booker — and wore a look fit for the front row.

The model wore a white dress by Bottega Veneta, which featured a structured bodice and A-line skirt. She gave the look a sporty, ’90s-like feel by pairing it with a Ralph Lauren baseball cap and, tied around her waist, a blue sweater that she later draped over her shoulders. Jenner also wore a pair of heeled thong sandals by Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen’s brand, The Row, and accessorized the whole ’fit with a dark brown Bottega Veneta handbag, gold earrings, and Gucci sunglasses.

The outfit is definitely up there in terms of great transitional looks for this time of year, when you never know if it’s going to be hot or cold — all we need now is a place to wear it.

Below, check out photos of the full look.

Getty Images