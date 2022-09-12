Each spring and fall, the runways of fashion week grant the world a peek at the fashion and beauty trends that are about to blow up the following season. Sure, these also come via celebrity red carpet moments and your social media feeds, but there’s something about the biannual catwalks that feel more definitive — especially since they’re dreamed up by the industry’s leading hair stylists and makeup artists. If you’ve been catching glimpses of New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023’s beauty looks, you already know we’re in for some seriously chic and fun makeup and hairstyle trends.

For the spring/summer 2023 season, don’t expect the going-out lewks to go anywhere. In fact... bold and experimental glam is about to be turned all the way up. For example: Early 2000s-era rainbow-colored eyeshadow was spotted on multiple runways, including Prabal Gurung and Alice + Olivia. Smoky eyes are still reigning supreme in the beauty world, too, if the runways at Jason Wu, Pat Bo, and Sergio Hudson have anything to say about it (hint: they do). And rather than matte finishes, the spring and summer will feature all of the glow by way of extra-glassy skin.

The hair trends seen on the catwalk so far are a mix of intricate styles that’ll take some effort to recreate along with more low-maintenance looks that are a cinch to DIY. The sleek bun got the fashion week treatment at Jason Wu and Christian Siriano, while spiky bun mohawks were seen at Altuzarra and voluminous ’90s blowouts at Son Jung Wan.

Makeup

Candy-Colored Eyeshadow

At the Alice + Olivia show, models’ lids were decked out in shades like hot pink and turquoise using shades from Too Faced. Over at Prabal Gurung, M.A.C. Cosmetics Paintsticks were used to achieve the purple, red, yellow, white, and blue eyeshadow looks. Susan Alexandra’s spring/summer ‘23 comedy show-slash-fashion presentation featured whimsical colors — like bright yellow and fluorescent pink — and retro-style black dots underneath the eyes. And the makeup at Marrisa Wilson was meant to represent the flag of Guyana, Wilson’s home country; makeup artist Nick Lujan used Kevyn Aucoin products to add pops of red and green on models’ inner corners.

Glass Skin

On the Eckhaus Latta, AnOnlyChild, and Tibi runways, models sported glass skin that literally glowed. Jocelyn Biga, Global Pro Artistry at Estée Lauder, says she wanted the models at AnOnlyChild to have an “earthy, glamorous look” that enhanced their natural beauty. For the dewy complexion, she used a drop of the Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum for the glossy finish.

Shimmer & Smoke

Jason Wu Getty Images/Arturo Holmes / Staff Pat Bo Getty Images/ Victor VIRGILE / Contributor Sergio Hudson Getty Images/John Lamparski / Stringer

We also saw lots of ’90s glam vibes: extra smoky eye makeup was used at Jason Wu, Sergio Hudson, PatBo, and Tommy Hilfiger. The models at Jason Wu also wore a touch of shimmer on top of bold black eyeliner; at Sergio Hudson, models were prepped with Relevant’s One & Done Everyday Cream for a perfect velvety base.

Hair

Structural Updos

Altuzarra Getty Images/Victor VIRGILE / Contributor No Sesso Getty Images/Shannon Finney / Stringer

At Altuzarra, hairstylist Jawara created adventurous looks with a twisted mohawk updo on some models. Over at No Sesso, hairstylist Malcolm Marquez went with futuristic vibes with structural looks that defied gravity.

Sleek Buns

Christian Siriano Getty Images/Astrid Stawiarz Jason Wu Deity Getty Images/Hippolyte Petit / Contributor Supima Getty Images/Bennett Raglin / Stringer

Slicked-back buns were seen at multiple shows, including Christian Siriano, Jason Wu (where Jimmy Paul used Olaplex products to braid models’ hair into a low pony that was twisted into a bun), Deity, and Supima.

Va-Va-Volume

Sergio Hudson Getty Images/John Lamparski / Stringer Son Jung Wan Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil / Staff

Supermodel blowouts rocked the runway at Sergio Hudson, where models strutted the season’s looks with voluminous updos and face-framing tendrils. At Son Jung Wan, the hairdo featured full-volume ’90s-era tresses, proving the classic blowout isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.