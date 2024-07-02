Kerry Washington is having a hot girl summer. The actor isn’t afraid to show off daring summertime looks on Instagram, whether she’s rocking a backless swimsuit or wearing in a hot pink sequined gown. Given how she’s now filming overseas and living it up in Paris with her family, there’s surely more to come.

But for Bustle’s new cover story, published on July 2, the Scandal star lived out our ideal summer vacation, posing on a beach oasis in looks that will soon land on your Fourth of July vision boards.

Kerry’s Hot Girl Summer Bikinis

For the photoshoot, Washington turned to a tried-and-true fashion trick to live out her summer fantasy: the classic bikini-skirt combo. Posing in front of an idealistic beach house, she donned a retro, glittering bikini top and matching mini skirt designed by Ashish, who is also behind Taylor Swift’s glittery Red era T-shirts on the Eras Tour.

With multi-colored sequins forming a psychedelic pattern, her outfit gave off ’60s flower power vibes. Washington completed her look with a Hermés scarf around her head, a clear oversized cuff and diamond rings on her fingers, and a pair of Carrie Bradshaw’s beloved Manolo Blahnik heels in sky blue.

Micaiah Carter/Bustle

Because you can never have too many bikinis for summer, Washington provided more swimsuit inspiration in her cover shoot, posing in a green floral bra top from Prada. This time, she went barefoot in the sand and paired her top with a blue-and-white pinstriped midi skirt, wrapping an olive green sweater around her waist.

Micaiah Carter/Bustle

Kerry’s No-Pants Cover Look

Washington also served more summer vibes in animal prints galore. Posing under the palm trees on a zebra-print bench, she put on a psychedelic tee from Dries Van Noten with a distorted leopard print pattern that would’ve been called groovy in the ’70s.

Micaiah Carter/Bustle

She paired the daring top with striped high-waisted shorts, which gave the illusion that she was going pantless, and pink strappy wedge heels from Roberto Cavalli.