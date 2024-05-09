Taylor Swift has given the Eras Tour a whole new look. On May 9, the singer resumed her history-making world tour in Paris, France, after a two-month break, during which she released her 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department. As fans expected, she added a whole new era into the show with several fan-favorite songs.

Not only did Swift incorporate the new album, but she also refreshed the entire show, rearranging the order of the acts representing her albums. While she began with Lover and ended with Midnights as usual, she shifted nearly every era in between, even combining two albums into one act.

Swift also introduced several new costumes, updated the intro, and gave the dancers something new to do. If you can’t keep track of all of the additions, read on for 10 changes Swift made for the Eras Tour’s European leg.

The Tortured Poets Intro

JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP/Getty Images

As expected, the show’s intro announcing the names of Swift’s albums now includes The Tortured Poets Department, sung between 1989 and Red, as well as a lyric from “The Alchemy.”

The Lover Outfit

Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swift began the show on a fiery note by changing her Lover bodysuit and the matching blazer she wears for “The Man” to an orange-ombré look.

The Fearless Dress

Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For the Fearless act, she debuted a shiny fringe dress that 19-year-old Swift would have been very proud of.

Shaking Up The Eras

Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In an unexpected twist, Swift completely rearranged the order of the entire show. Rather than the Evermore act following Fearless as usual, she jumped ahead to Red. She then went into the Speak Now and Reputation eras in that order.

The Cryptic Red Shirt

Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swift wore a brand new sparking shirt for “22” which read, “This is not Taylor’s Version.” Most Swifties think this is a loving compliment toward the fans who can automatically tell which songs are “Taylor’s Version” re-recordings when they’re played in public.

A New Speak Now Intro & Dress

Swift elevated the Speak Now act by having her dancers perform dazzling choreography to the intro of “Enchanted,” before she arrives onstage in a new princess gown.

Combining Folklore and Evermore

Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swift combined the Folklore and Evermore eras into one act. She has always referred to Evermore as the sister album to Folklore, so this should come as no surprise.

The Yellow Folklore Dress

Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Going into the newly introduced “Folkmore” act, Swift donned a new yellow dress. She typically wore yellow gowns during the Evermore act, meaning this was likely an additional way to pay tribute to the album.

The New 1989 Outfit

Rather than stick to one of her monochrome two-piece sets for the 1989 act, Swift decided to mix it up, donning a glittery pink bra top and teal blue skirt that gave fans Barbie and Little Mermaid vibes.

The New Tortured Poets Act

Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Instead of going into the surprise songs after the 1989 act, Swift took the crowd to the Tortured Poets Department. She added a whole new era to the set, with seven songs from her record-breaking new album (plus one more track during the Secret Songs segment).