Taylor Swift is staying bejeweled. The singer revamped the Eras Tour when she resumed it for four shows in Paris from May 9-12. It featured her first performances of the Tortured Poets Department songs, but she did more than just change up her setlist.

Throughout the weekend, Swift debuted several new outfits, representing almost all of her 11 studio albums with a fresh look.

Some eras, like 1989, got a complete overhaul, with Carrie Bradshaw-inspired mismatched shoes and Easter egg-filled dresses, while others were refreshed with each act’s aesthetic in mind.

The Fearless Era

Swift brought the crowd back to high school with her new Fearless dress. For her first Paris show, she wore a beaded tank dress from Naeem Khan with shiny gold, silver, and black fringe, complete with custom black Christian Louboutin boots.

The Speak Now Era

Swift’s Speak Now era is all about romantic princess dresses, and she continued to deliver new iterations in Paris. On Night 1, she debuted a lavender-hued custom Reem Acra gown with crystal swirl embellishments and seashell-esque pleats.

The Red Era

The singer debuted three new custom Ashish T-shirts — based on her iconic “Not A Lot Going On At The Moment” look — with clever sayings that either thrilled or puzzled Swifties. On May 9, Swift came out wearing a tee that read “This Is Not Taylor’s Version.”

The following night, her shirt read “I Bet You Think About Me,” after her Red (Taylor’s Version) vault track, and for her final Paris show, she paid tribute to her hit “I Knew You Were Trouble.”

The 1989 Era

Swift truly shook it off (or rather, shook it up) for her new 1989 looks, swapping out her monochrome sets for mismatched outfits — all the way down to the shoes, à la Carrie Bradshaw. For her first show, she wore a sequined pink ombré bra top and glittery mermaid blue skirt, with one shoe in each hue.

The following nights, she went for an orange and purple combo, and then a green and pink, all designed by Roberto Cavalli with custom Christian Louboutin shoes.

For her fourth and final show, she subtly paid tribute to her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, by wearing his team colors of yellow and red.

The Reputation Era

The only Eras Tour outfit that Swift has yet to change is Reputation’s black and red one-legged bodysuit. The most common fan theory is that she’ll finally switch up the look when she announces Reputation (Taylor’s Version).

The Lover Era

Swift got fiery in the City of Love for the Lover era, debuting a sparkling orange Versace bodysuit with matching ombré boots from Louboutin.

And of course, she threw on a matching blazer for “The Man.”

The Folklore + Evermore Era

For the revamped Eras Tour, Swift combined the Folkore and Evermore eras into one act, and even reflected that in the wardrobe. At her first Paris show, she wore a yellow version of her flowy Folklore gown as a nod to her Evermore wardrobe.

The following night, she debuted a new magenta-hued version. Both dresses were custom-designed by Alberta Ferretti.

The Midnights Era

While it’s no longer her newest album, Swift still refreshed her Midnights look in Paris, debuting a purple chevron-patterned bodysuit by Zuhair Murad with triangular side cut-outs, halter-top neckline, and a fringe hem.

The Tortured Poets Department Era

Swift added The Tortured Poets Department act to the show. For her first look, she donned a white Vivienne Westwood gown with a corset, high-low skirt, and “Fortnight” lyrics written all over.

But before the act’s final song, “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” Swift did an onstage costume change, revealing a daring no-pants look. She stripped down to a black bra top and high-waisted underwear before putting on a circus-ringleader-style jacket. She debuted white and silver versions of this get-up the following nights.

With over 60 shows left and two Taylor’s Version re-recordings on the way, there’s no telling how Swift will switch up her wardrobe going forward.