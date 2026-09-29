Kesha’s life philosophy deserves to be studied. Or maybe tattooed. Ever since she gained total creative freedom, the pop star has tried to adopt a mindset of getting turned on by *everything* — like guitar tones, nail polish, light filtering through the trees, and the feel of fabric on her skin. “I keep finding more things that make me horny to be alive,” she tells Bustle over Zoom. Because, for her, sensuality isn’t confined to the bedroom.

These days, the 39-year-old’s appetite for living is her definition of sexiness, always on her own terms. Fresh off her summer Freedom Tour — which kicked off just two months after her last Tits Out concert — Kesha is fully embodying her most liberated style chapter yet, channeling her hard-won autonomy into a wardrobe that bridges rock star rebellion with high-fashion nostalgia. Lingerie plays a starring role in amplifying that energy, especially since she treats choosing intimates like its own kind of performance: “It’s such a playful experience.”

Rather than keeping these pieces hidden away, the “We R Who We R” singer views them as a look’s secret weapon. “[Lingerie] can totally transform the energy I’m bringing to a party,” she says, calling it the “building block of any outfit.”

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Live Nation

The color alone sets the mood: Bright shades bring a “bubbly energy,” while deep dark reds and blacks make her “feel more like a tiger on the prowl.” And then there’s the tiny aspect of what you’re wearing being a little secret. “It just totally transforms knowing that I have on something that I can’t wait for somebody else to see... if they’re lucky enough,” she teases.

It’s not all hush-hush, though. She is sharing *some* of her underwear faves with her fans in a new Adore Me campaign. Stepping in front of the camera for the brand's Sept. 17 launch — her second collection following her debut drop last month — she modeled lacy intimates, matching sets, and silk sleepwear.

Courtesy of Adore Me/Emma Louise Swanson

Below, Kesha chats about living on her own terms, Y2K fashion comebacks, and which lingerie pieces make her feel like a ‘90s supermodel.

You’ve called this your first lingerie campaign as a “free woman.” How did having total creative freedom change the actual energy of being on set?

Once I got the freedom of my voice and my likeness in the universe back, everything changed. It really starts internally, and then in the body, somatically, spiritually, and energetically, and now physically in the form of feeling really comfortable in my body as a free, sovereign, independent artist and woman. It’s an energy that radiates.

The lingerie space has transformed so much. For a few years it was all about the braless movement, and now we're seeing the Off Campus effect where people are returning to high-drama lingerie. Why do you think everyone is craving unapologetically hot intimates again?

I have been a big fan of freeing the nipple. I went on the Tits Out Tour, and mine were pretty consistently out for the whole time.

I’m also happy showing off the bra because sometimes I want to be just a tiny bit more appropriate. So I’m really excited for this showing-the-lingerie era because it helps to keep the nipple, even if she’s been free her whole life. It’s like this mysterious thing you get to play with. And I love an extra layer, especially silk or lace.

Underwear-as-outerwear is a massive trend right now. How would you style a piece from the line for dinner or a festival?

I’m obsessed with the red satin bodysuit. I would throw on leather shorts, a bomber jacket, and sunglasses and wear that to Portola Music Festival. I love that look so much. Since high school, I've always loved slip dresses with cowboy boots. So I’ve always loved lingerie as outerwear.

Is there a celebrity in mind that you think rocks that trend particularly well?

Charli xcx on her new tour — I love. She’s doing a bra with a bomber jacket and cool pants, and it just looks incredible. She looks like a total rock star.

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Spotify

But I'm also still not over having my thong poke out of my pants. I hope that trend's not going away because I would like more thong moments personally.

That’s a great Y2K comeback.

One time I doubled up. I wore two thongs for a double strap, and I thought that was pretty fun. Two different colors.

When you're having a low-confidence day, which specific piece from this drop do you put on to immediately shift your mood?

These black panties I wore with a matching bra. That outfit has come in very handy in the past couple of weeks, because the bra has this double strap that really makes my boobs look incredible. And the panties also have a double strap, which makes me feel like a '90s supermodel.

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

If this current style era was an album title, what would it be?

Freedom’s a pretty apt album title because I just hope that people feel really free and comfortable and confident in their body, because what a dream it is to be alive.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.