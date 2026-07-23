It’s officially time to upgrade your sleepwear game. If you’ve been loyal to your ratty old T-shirt at bedtime (or, let’s be real, your ex’s), consider this your sign to branch out.

This summer, pajamas are getting the full fashion treatment. Style savants are taking their coquettish babydoll dresses, breezy silk shorts, and lingerie-inspired separates out of the bedroom and into the real world. And the latest style pulling double duty? Classic slip dresses. And one of its biggest celebrity champions is Hailey Bieber.

Hailey’s ’90s-Inspired Minimalism

After stepping out to support her husband Justin Bieber’s World Cup final performance, the couple headed to New York for date night. For the outing, she traded the casual black tank top and shorts ‘fit she wore to the game for something that oozed main character energy.

She wore a slinky mini in a vivid burgundy accented by a darker lace trim and covered in a subtle rose print, giving it a dose of dark romance. As a longtime devotee of ’90s minimalism, it’s on brand for Bieber to rock a silhouette that defined the decade, seen on every It girl from Princess Diana to Rachel Green.

Though it was designed by John Galliano for Dior’s Fall 2005 collection, the piece could’ve easily passed for an extremely decadent and chic nightie. The rhode founder paired it with another ’90s fashion revival: heeled thong sandals, which have easily become her fave shoe.

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The Slip Is Everywhere

She’s not the only one making a case for the nightgown aesthetic. Yesterday, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wore a lace-trimmed halter minidress with a nineties-era cowl neck and a draped detail, while Ayo Edebiri stepped out in a periwinkle midi paired with silver mules. Were either of those dresses plucked straight from their pajama drawer? Did they simply add heels and step out the door? We’ll never know. And the mystery is part of the magic.

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If you already own a dress that could pass for a nightgown, you’re already halfway there. If not, consider shopping at actual intimates stores for one guaranteed to be comfortable. (After all, they are meant to be slept in.) Plenty of ready-to-wear brands are also tapping into the trend, infusing it with cute details like an asymmetrical shoulder or a fun polka dot print. The more your dress blurs the line between PJs and a going-out dress, the better.