There’s few celebrities that give us skin envy and Alicia Keys is one of them. The singer and entrepreneur made the decision to go makeup-free back in 2016, and amazed us all with how flawless her skin looked without a touch of product. With all eyes on her face, Keys decided to launch her beauty brand, Keys Soulcare, in 2020 with a lineup of high performance skincare followed by a range of bodycare products in 2021. Now with the Grammy award-winning singer returning to makeup this year, she has launched a range of makeup-skincare hybrid products aptly called Make You to nurture your skin and enhance the natural beauty you already have.

The Keys Soulcare makeup collection features a plethora of hybrid products, including the Sheer Flush Cheek Tint with Sunflower Oil, £22, which is a buildable natural blusher that has a creamy and non-sticky formula that goes on smoothly and delivers a sheer wash of colour on the skin. It contains sunflower seed oil, which helps to moisturise and nourish the skin, as well as safflower seed oil, which keeps your skin smooth and soft. The blush comes in eight gorgeous shades to suit all skin tones.

Another hero product in the range includes the Comforting Tinted Lip Balm With Avocado Oil, £18, which comes in a clear shade and five tinted ones. It’s formulated with vitamin-rich avocado to help smooth and soften, and camellia seed oil to moisturise and plump your lips.

A good makeup routine is nothing without a solid primer. The brand’s Let Me Glow Illuminating Priming Serum With Niacinamide, £25, promises to deliver hydration and illumination to the skin, giving you the most healthy, golden glow. It’s made with antioxidant-rich rose water to replenish dry skin, and niacinamide to brighten and balance out your complexion. The Soft Stay Brow Gel, £15, is a clear gel that sets and grooms your brows, while the Natural Flush Complexion Blush, £18, rounds off the collection.

The Keys Soulcare Make You makeup collection isn’t due to launch in the UK until 2023. However, if you can’t wait that long, you can nab your favourite products on the Keys Soulcare website, since it offers shipping to the UK and worldwide. Shop some of our favourites below.

