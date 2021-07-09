The past few years have seen the launch of many celeb beauty brands. From Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop wellness products and Kyle Jenner’s cosmetics line, to Millie Bobby Brown’s Florence by Mills skincare — it can be hard to keep track. But one that has really been standing out is Alicia Keys’ Keys Soulcare, which has a strong focus on self care; something that’s needed more than ever after the past 18 months. The brand launched with skincare and has now developed its body range, which is available here in the UK at Harrods. It’s the ultimate range for a treat yourself night in that will not only make your body feel nourished, but your soul too (which is exactly what Keys wants, as she revealed in a round-able Zoom interview with Bustle and other press). It’s all about taking a moment to yourself, leaving the world behind, and indulging in some TLC.

As well as the gorgeous new body products from Keys, there are several other newbies to get excited about this week, including NARS’ newest iteration of their bestselling Radiant Creamy Concealer, which was declared the best concealer in the world once by Reddit users.

Also in makeup is a fun 3-in-1 makeup product by Danessa Myricks, which will be perfect for festival season whenever it returns.

Then there is Marks & Spencer’s new budget beauty range for the body, along with a trio of refillable diffusers by Jo Malone London that are well worth investing in.

Read more below.