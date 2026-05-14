Part of my New Year’s resolutions was to break up with my quiet luxury uniform. Looking into my colorless closet was kind of bringing me down. So, after years of wearing nondescript looks, I decided it was time to add some drama to my wardrobe. I mean, maximalism is in and minimalism is out... Right?

Plot twist: There’s actually a quiet luxury staple fashion girlies aren’t willing to let go of just yet, and that is khaki. If the old money go-to was a sleek, full-length trench, its cooler, edgier sister is the cropped khacket (aka khaki jacket). And no, she’s not just a short trench. The 2026 upgrade is giving everything from Y2K-era boleros to street-style puffers — a look already cosigned by Rihanna.

Rihanna’s Puffer Khacket

On May 13, the Fenty Beauty founder was spotted serving major off-duty vibes in NYC alongside A$AP Rocky. Her base ‘fit was simple — a classic white T-shirt tucked into khaki pants — but she completely transformed it with a cropped, puffed-out khaki jacket.

Unlike timeless, basic trench coats, Rihanna’s inflated bomber-shaped outerwear gave the neutral look an edgy revamp. It still delivers those quiet luxury signatures like clean lines and hidden closures, but with a cool-girl twist.

She accessorized the look with pointed-toe snakeskin pumps, layered necklaces, and oversized sunglasses. Her only pop of color: an oxblood chain bag.

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The day before, Rihanna styled the same jacket with a gray tank top, black pants, and a baseball cap. Mood.

Dario Alequin / BACKGRID

More It-Girl Approval

Rih wasn’t the only celeb who showed out in the style this week. Demi Moore was spotted at a dinner event during the Cannes Film Festival early this week in a khacket with big, balloon sleeves, black pants, and a Gucci Borsetto Boston bag.

On Wednesday, Millie Bobby Brown also repped the trend at the Netflix Upfronts in NYC, layering a cute khaki trench bolero over an all-cream co-ord set.

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Your Khaki’s Spring Refresh

Convinced to get a spring-ready khacket yet? A cropped hem immediately takes the style from cold-weather armor to something light, fresh, and playful. To really lean into 2026’s OTT, maximalist vibes, look for unexpected details. Go for big, puffy sleeves like Moore’s for a softer, romantic moment, or prioritize unique details like contrasting belts or ribbon ties instead of buttons.

Quiet luxury fatigue? We don’t know her.