Spring may feel a bit far off in the middle of this frigid winter, but it’s never too early to dream of brighter days — or to start planning your warm-weather wardrobe. Per the runways, the buzziest trends this season are playful, statement-making, and some will bring out your inner creative.

Heaping layers, for example, have already been gaining traction thanks to the likes of Rihanna and Hailey Bieber, and will continue to be a go-to styling technique this spring. Meanwhile, belting everything — coats, dresses, suits — with whatever accessory you can find will also play a major part in your seasonal attire. For both trends, your outfit is your canvas, and you are the maestro.

Whimsy comes through in the form of pom-poms, cosigned by Margot Robbie and Gracie Abrams, as well as in trends that can transport you to far-flung destinations. Safari-inspired style, which includes khakis, utilitarian pieces, and a bevy of animal prints, will be an even bigger hit come spring, as will the surfer-inspired aesthetic, which has already bagged Bella Hadid’s approval.

Ahead, all these and more stylish trends guaranteed to get you in the mood for spring.

Spring 2026 Fashion Trends

The antithesis of “naked dressing” — particularly, the bra-as-top and no-pants trends — unexpected layers will be trending throughout the season. This isn’t your typical streamlined layering either, where colors and proportions need to be carefully calculated. The runways of Thom Browne, Loewe, and MSGM served as the perfect example of this playful trend, where the rule seems to be: have as much fun as you want.

It’s not just reserved for date nights (like Rihanna) or red carpets (à la Teyana Taylor), either. The gym is also a great spot to show off those pairing skills. You can get creative like Hailey Bieber and wear a sports bra over a halter top.

Since Matthieu Blazy unexpectedly brought pom-poms to Chanel during his Spring/Summer 2026 debut, the trend has continued to soar in popularity, worn by celebs like Margot Robbie and Gracie Abrams. And why not? It’s whimsical, it doesn’t take itself too seriously, and it still gives major main character energy.

As proven by recent stars and runways — Moschino, Balenciaga, and Givenchy included — anything can be given the fringed treatment. Skirts, jackets, dresses, even bags. Bonus points if your pom-poms are technicolor.

The bra-as-top trend is unyielding, and for good reason. It’s daring but familiar (it’s practically like wearing a bikini top... in public), and it feels fresh, especially with the array of bra top options available in the market.

If you need guidance, there are plenty of celebs who’ve heralded the style, including Kylie Jenner, who can’t get enough of leather and latex designs, or Lily Allen, who went the more romantic route in silk and lace on the red carpet. Go as simple as a neutral-colored bralette, as sparkly as a crystal-encrusted bandeau, or as avant-garde as a woven leather top. The fabric may be teeny, but the possibilities? Endless.

The desert is calling. Luckily, you don’t need to book a safari trip to rock the look. The easiest way into the trend is also the most quintessential look: utilitarian khakis paired with minimalist ribbed tanks.

You could also take inspiration from Dune’s costumes, especially the more elaborately draped brown co-ords. Animal prints also fall under this category, including leopards, zebras, and other creatures you’d see in the wild.

The chicest accessory is the humble belt. And not for practical purposes, either. Belts don’t necessarily need to be properly secured under belt loops or cinch waists. They can hang wherever, even low on the hips.

For a more inventive touch, consider unexpected materials, such as chains or cords. Another chic option? Using scarves — a trend that originally burgeoned in 2025 and will continue this year. Tie it effortlessly on the side, as seen on Kendall Jenner, who looped a scarf over her trench coat.

No immediate plans to jet off to an idyllic island? No problem. You don’t need the beach to dress like you’re at one with this surf-inspired trend. It’s all about the state of mind. Rash guard-style clothes and windbreakers (similar to those Bella Hadid has been sporting) will continue to gain traction this season and beyond.

Bodysuits will also take center stage, worn sans pants à la Demi Lovato. You can even wear actual maillots out — no one would be the wiser.

Charli XCX was on to something: vivid shades of green have a chokehold on fashion. This year’s verdant choice is wasabi, as confirmed by Pinterest’s trending color report.

You can go as minimalist or as loud as you’d like. For the former, consider adding one wasabi-hued piece in your otherwise neutral ensemble, or opt for pieces in more understated silhouettes (see: Zoë Kravitz’s cowl slip dress). You can also go the flamboyant route in a furry coat in the same cool green. Whatever your mood dictates.

One of spring 2026’s items du jour is an office staple: pencil skirts. But unlike functional pieces you wear to work, these are reimagined in bolder fabrics, colors, and unique design elements. Some of them — as seen in Schiaparelli, Valentino, and Saint Laurent’s shows — even have pockets.

Go for ’80s-era styling with a knee-length skirt and a boxy top, or embrace the corp sleaze look with a sheer (or plunging) top. If you don’t feel like spending, grab your workwear fave and style it with something you don’t plan to ever wear at the office. That’s a good start.