Khloé Kardashian is in her naked fashion era. The reality star has been open about her body image journey for the past decade, and that’s starting to influence her fashion choices. “I’ve been working out for like 10 years, but it’s baby steps,” she said on her Khloé In Wonderland podcast in March. “It took me a very long time to get where I am, and people forget that.”

Nowadays, much like her sisters, Kardashian is not shy about showing off the results of her hard work, especially when she has an adorable look to wear. She’s currently on a family vacation with her sister Kim and their clan of children, and posted photos with her own kids on Instagram for the sake of both memories and displaying her beach ensemble.

Khloé’s Fruit-Forward Swimsuit

Kardashian shared some vacation snapshots with her children, donning the ultimate poolside look. She wore a itty-bitty baby blue bikini set with a vibrant red cherry print, featuring a halter-neck bra top with red straps and matching high-cut bottoms, following a swimwear trend beloved by her sister Kendall Jenner.

She adorably matched her 7-year-old daughter, True Thompson, who dressed up in an oversized white T-shirt with a fringed hem and cherries aplenty.

Instagram / Khloé Kardashian

The mother-daughter duo both completed their looks with white footwear. Kardashian donned a pair of fresh lace-up sneakers, while True chose velcro slides with a black star print.

True’s 2-year-old brother, Tatum, also joined them for a separate family photo, with Kardashian covering up her bikini bottoms with a pair of complementary red biker shorts. She also put on a pair of oval-shaped black shades and a cross necklace, which added both sentimentality and glamour to her look.

Instagram / Khloé Kardashian

Khloé’s Bra ‘Fits

As she’s become more comfortable in her skin, Kardashian has started to put her own twist on naked fashion trends, like exposed bras. In the campaign for her capsule collection with Fabletics, she managed to make a black sports bra look luxurious by pairing it with a fur coat and the Convertible Dress, which she turned into a high-waisted maxi skirt.

She completed her look with black pointed-toe pumps and a pair of dangly jeweled earrings, proving that even athleisure can make for a glamorous night out look.