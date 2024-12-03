You don’t need to keep up with the Kardashians/Jenners to know they love flaunting their lingerie. The ability to model (and sell) underwear practically runs in their DNA. Kendall, for example, has been modeling underwear as a Victoria’s Secret angel in the late 2010s, and later on, as a Calvin Klein model. Meanwhile, Kim built an intimates empire in SKIMS, now valued at $4 billion dollars. (She even commissions her sisters to model the label’s wares from time to time).

Despite not owning her own undies line, Khloé Kardashian can model barely clad looks like the rest of the stylish fam. Enter: Her latest cover for Bustle.

Khloé’s Lingerie-Forward Cover

On Tuesday, Dec. 3, the reality TV star fronted Bustle’s December issue photographed by Ellen Von Unwerth. Instead of wearing clothes on the cover, well, she decided not to. Instead, she stripped to a spicy underwear set that consisted of a black brassiere, a thong with a see-through panel, and a garter belt — all from Fleur du Mal.

In the picture, she’s being photographed by a slew of camera-wielding men: perhaps for her scantily clad ’fit or for the touch of high-fashion glam lent by her Fendi coat. Styled by Tiffany Reid, Kardashian accessorized with fuzzy Gianvito Rossi mules, Dior sunglasses, and a Bucherer necklace.

More Undies-Forward ’Fits, This Way

The rest of her cover story was rife with lingerie-forward looks. One monochromatic ensemble featured an all-cream set that evoked retro nostalgia. She wore a New York Vintage brassiere that recalled Madonna’s vintage pointy Jean Paul Gaultier wares. She paired it with a high waist slip that was so utterly short and cheeky. She paired the set with sheer Wolford stay-ups with a lacy hem and slipped into see-through Manolo Blahnik shoes (a controversial naked shoe trend beloved by her sister Kylie).

In another photo, she wore a strapless corset from Rosamosario that featured a majorly plunging neckline. While her top was more covered than the previous bra-focused looks, this featured nothing but black panties underneath — a take on the no pants trend.

She completed her look with lacy Handsome Stockholm opera gloves and sparkly De Beers jewelry.

So good.