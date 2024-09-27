Khloé Kardashian Bared Her Abs In Shimmery Athleticwear

Khloé Kardashian hasn’t exactly made a secret of just how much she loves to work out, even previously calling her gym visits “a form of therapy.” Of course, the stylish star has a closet full of activewear pieces that help her look cute while breaking a sweat — and on Thursday, Sept. 26, the reality star gave her 306 million Instagram followers a closer look at her toned abs in a parade of cleavage-baring workout sets.

To celebrate the launch of her newest fall Fabletics collection, the Good American designer shared an Instagram video that’s basically a minute-long thirst trap. In the clip, the mom-of-two put her curves front and center, beginning with a shot of her lounging in a midnight blue iridescent sports bra top and matching leggings that flaunted her cleavage and several inches of toned midriff.

Khloé’s Famous Curves Were The Main Character Of Her Athleticwear Looks

Throughout the video, Khloé lifted weights in a body-hugging deep amethyst jacket, paired a skin-tight black tank top with gigantic diamond studs and a matching necklace, and oh-so-slowly trailed her fingers along a pair of forest green leggings as she leaned down and up. The Kardashians star also modeled a pair of cozy sweatpants in a light cream hue with a matching teddy jacket.

Instagram/Fabletics

She alternated between a sleek high ponytail and butt-length cascading chestnut brown waves throughout the video, commenting, “I love my dark hair but I do miss my blonde!” in response to a fan who praised the brunette hue.

Unsurprisingly, She Went For a Full Beat For Her Fabletics Video Appearance

Instagram/Fabletics

While Khloé might have been working up a sweat, she still went full Kardashian glam with defined cheekbones, a matte rose pink lipstick, a matching blush brushed on the apples of her cheeks, and sultry black mascara paired with smudged eyeliner. Highlighter, sculpted brows, and warm bronzer acted as finishing touches to her Fabletics beauty look.

To cop her workout look, fans can shop the Khloé Fabletics collection, which is available now on the athleticwear brand’s website starting at just $9.98.